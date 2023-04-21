Which is the best toddler bed?

When your toddler is ready to move on from their crib, typically between 18 and 36 months old, they need to be able to get in and out of bed freely — but also safely. That’s where a toddler bed comes in.

These smaller beds offer different designs and safety features that provide comfort and protection as your child learns how to sleep on their own. For its transition to a table and chairs when your child outgrows it, the best toddler bed is the Dream On Me Emma 3-in-1 Convertible Bed.

What to know before you buy a toddler bed

Are toddler beds necessary?

Once a child is too big for a crib, it may be tempting to let them sleep in a regular twin bed, but toddler beds offer several advantages and safety features:

Toddler beds are closer to the ground, which makes getting in and out of the bed easier. This minimizes the chances of falling, and if your child should fall out of a toddler bed, it is a much shorter fall.

Toddler beds have side rails that provide extra protection when your child is playing on their bed or squirming during sleep.

Many toddler beds have a center leg on the sides for reinforced support if your child is rough-housing or jumping on the bed.

How much weight can a toddler bed hold?

Most toddler beds hold up to 50 pounds. You should be careful to have more than one child on the bed, and adults should avoid laying on the beds altogether. Your owner’s manual will have the exact weight limit for the size and construction materials of the bed purchased.

What are the styles of toddler beds?

There are several styles of toddler beds:

Sleigh beds have a traditional look with a headboard, footboard and side rails. It is one of the most popular styles.

Toddler day beds have three complete sides that can be used as a couch during the day. Only those models with safety rails should be used as a bed for sleeping.

Convertible toddler beds can expand to a regular size bed once your child is ready. It will require a larger mattress. Some models break down into a table and chairs instead.

Specialty design beds take the form of cars, trains, spaceships and other colorful, exciting vehicles that encourage kids to make the transition.

What to look for in a toddler bed

Safety rails

These are one of the most important features of toddler beds since children are still prone to roll over in the middle night and possibly fall out without them. The edges of the rails should be smooth without any hardware showing.

Mattress

Only use mattresses that fit the dimensions of your toddler bed. Mattresses that are too small leave gaps that can trap hands and feet. Most toddler beds require the mattress to be purchased separately.

Certification

The Juvenile Products Manufacturers Association oversees the federal safety standards for toddler beds. You should purchase toddler beds that have this certification to ensure your child’s safety.

How much you can expect to spend on a toddler bed

Toddler beds are priced between $40-$200. Plastic frames are at the lower price range with designer beds made from wood in the higher range. Most toddler beds are priced between $60-$100.

Toddler bed FAQ

How do you transition a child from a crib to a toddler bed?

A. You can place the new toddler bed in the same location as the crib. Your child’s input into selecting a bed also can be helpful for them to take ownership of the new bed and enjoy sleeping in it. Stuffed animals and other favorite comfort toys can be transferred to the new bed for familiarity.

How do you know when your child is ready for a twin bed?

A. Most children transition to a twin bed around five or six years old. The biggest determinant is the weight limit of the bed, which is usually around 50 pounds. Once your child exceeds the weight limit, a regular-size twin bed is next.

What is the best toddler bed to buy?

Top toddler bed

Dream On Me Emma 3-in-1 Convertible Bed

What you need to know: This bed was designed for safety and converts into a table and chairs when the child has outgrown it.

What you’ll love: With four side safety rails and extra legs in the center for stability, this bed supports children up to 50 pounds. Most standard toddler mattresses fit the frame, and it measures 56 inches long and 29 inches wide.

What you should consider: The bed can be challenging to put together.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

Top toddler bed for the money

Delta Children Fancy Toddler Bed

What you need to know: This stylish toddler bed looks like a miniature version of an adult bed and meets all safety standards.

What you’ll love: The headboard and footboard share the same design. The bed is 26.5 inches high for safely getting into and out of the bed. It has partial guard rails for safety and holds children up to 50 pounds.

What you should consider: Some users reported that hardware pieces were missing from the assembly kit.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Rack Furniture Harrisburg Toddler Bed

What you need to know: This bed has a traditional style that fits most bedroom decors and works for children ages one-and-a-half up to five years old.

What you’ll love: The bed is made from pine and has a low-profile silhouette for easy access. It has large side rails for safety and is compatible with most standard crib mattresses. Assembly is required. It comes with a one-year limited warranty.

What you should consider: The bed runs small for some users.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

