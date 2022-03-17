Which Amika dry shampoo is best?

It may or may not be common knowledge, but it’s important to know that washing your hair every single day is an unhealthy habit. Daily washing will quickly rid your hair of its natural oils, leaving it feeling and looking dried out. If you still need to clean your hair regularly, then use a dry shampoo to better maintain the health of your hair.

For the Amika brand, there’s no better dry shampoo than the Amika Perk Up Dry Shampoo. Its healthy and hydrating cleaning power will have your hair looking and feeling refreshed in no time.

What to know before you buy an Amika dry shampoo

Benefits of dry shampoo

Dry shampoos have many specific benefits that make them a popular choice for maintaining the health and look of your hair. Dry shampoos don’t have the same fading properties for color-treated hair that standard shampoos do, which means your color will stay vibrant for longer. Many dry shampoos help add volume and texture to your hair, and they feature fragrant ingredients to give your hair a pleasant smell. Dry shampoos are also a top choice if your access to clean water is limited.

Drawbacks of dry shampoo

There are also a few drawbacks to dry shampoo to consider. Dry shampoo isn’t designed to clean artificial hair — doing so will damage it. Most dry shampoos aren’t designed to clean color-treated hair either, as this will shorten the color’s lifespan. Using too much of it or applying it too often can leave a white, dandruff-like residue behind.

Types of dry shampoo

Most dry shampoos are delivered via aerosol, powder or foam.

Aerosol: Aerosols are the most common form of dry shampoo, as they are relatively easy to apply. Their application is also the most precise because you can apply the aerosol directly to a target area. However, they can leave a residue if overapplied.

Powder: Powder dry shampoos take more time to apply, as they can both be easily overapplied and are difficult to place in specific areas. The main benefit of powders is they have the lightest texture of dry shampoos, making them an excellent choice for those with fine hair.

Foam: Foam dry shampoos are a middle ground between aerosols and powders in most ways. They need to be carefully applied like powders but have the hydrating effects that many aerosol dry shampoos contain.

What to look for in a quality Amika dry shampoo

Ingredients

Dry shampoos typically use either synthetic or natural ingredients. Dry shampoos that use natural ingredients, such as bamboo extract or rice powder, are better for the long-term health of your hair than synthetic ingredients. That said, they also tend to cost more.

Scent

Just like standard shampoos, most dry shampoos contain ingredients that leave a pleasant scent behind. Amika dry shampoos have a light, fragrant scent. There are plenty of more heavily scented options outside what Amika offers if you prefer.

Targeted formula

Most dry shampoos are designed to tackle specific hair conditions. A common formula uses components designed to strip excess oils from oily hair. Others help add body to thin hair or are designed with specific hair colors in mind.

How much you can expect to spend on an Amika dry shampoo

Amika is a midrange dry shampoo brand, and as such, their prices fall into a slightly more expensive tier than most. You’ll spend anywhere between $10-$30 depending on the amount of product contained in a bottle.

Amika dry shampoo FAQ

How do I properly use dry shampoo?

A. Properly applying a dry shampoo is a trickier thing to do compared to using a standard shampoo in the shower. Instead of lathering it in, you’ll want to apply a dry shampoo as close to the roots as possible. A good way to do this is to separate your hair into sections and apply as you go. Once it’s spread around your roots, you’ll want to wait for roughly five minutes so it can do its job. After this time, thoroughly blend it into the rest of your hair using your fingers before using a brush to spread it through to the ends of your hair. Additionally, it shouldn’t be applied more than twice between standard washings.

How do I prevent a dry shampoo from leaving a white residue behind?

A. There are a few ways to prevent leaving a white residue behind when using a dry shampoo. The easiest way is to use a dry shampoo that is specially formulated to limit the amount of residue that can be left behind. You can also find dry shampoos that are tinted specifically for dark hair types. However, both of these options still leave residue behind if improperly applied.

What are the best Amika dry shampoos to buy?

Top Amika dry shampoo

Amika Perk Up Dry Shampoo

What you need to know: Cover all the bases with this Amika dry shampoo that provides a healthy and residue-free clean.

What you’ll love: This Amika dry shampoo absorbs both dirt and oils while applying a hydrating effect so as not to dry out your scalp. The lightweight dry shampoo evaporates without leaving the same white residue as other brands. This formula can be safely used on color-treated hair.

What you should consider: Some consumers reported that certain bottles made it hard to get any of the product out. Others were unhappy with the level of moisturization.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon, Kohl’s and Sephora

Top Amika dry shampoo for money

Amika Back for Seconds Dry Shampoo and Shine Set

What you need to know: Everything you need to clean your hair and make it shine is included in this Amika hair product set.

What you’ll love: The three products included in this set are an instant shine mask, the Perk Up dry shampoo and a top gloss shine spray. When used in that order, this set leaves your hair feeling clean and refreshed while leaving a natural glow throughout your strands.

What you should consider: Some consumers reported that the top gloss shine spray has an unpleasant scent. Additionally, the shine spray and shine mask will run out before the dry shampoo does.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Amika Phantom Hydrating Dry Shampoo

What you need to know: This Amika dry shampoo uses foam instead of the Perk Up liquid spray for an even more hydrating effect.

What you’ll love: The Phantom dry shampoo cleanses the hair of dirt and oils without leaving behind any pesky white residue. It is perfect for drier hair, thanks to its increased hydration over the Perk Up.

What you should consider: Similar to the Perk Up dry shampoo, the Phantom dry shampoo can be difficult to get out of the bottle.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Jordan Woika writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.