Best Maybelline lip gloss

You don’t always need to apply lip gloss to your entire lip. One style is to only apply it to the center of your lips. This catches the light, making your lips appear fuller.

Which Maybelline lip gloss is best?

There are plenty of lip-based cosmetics out there that claim to give your lips a high amount of shine, but none do it better than a lip gloss. Lip glosses are the perfect way to add the highest shine possible. Some translucent options can even be used to add shine to a lipstick color you love.

For Maybelline, the best lip gloss is the Maybelline Lifter Hydrating Lip Gloss, 016 Rust. Everyone loves a good red color shade for their lips so this rusty-red option is a top choice.

What to know before you buy a Maybelline lip gloss

Pros and cons

Like any product, Maybelline lip glosses have their own set of pros and cons.

Positives: Lip glosses tend to be some of the most affordable lip cosmetics. Even some of the top brand names like Chanel or Dior are still barely more expensive than a standard lipstick. They’re also one of the most moisturizing lip products as many contain lots of emollients (see “ingredients”). Some lip glosses are almost as effective as lip balm.

Negatives: In concert with their low costs, lip glosses have low wear time. Some of the thinner lip glosses can start to come off simply by talking too much and will need touch-ups or full reapplication after as little as one hour. On the other hand, thick lip glosses will last longer but they tend to be very gummy and sticky. Anything can easily get stuck in them, plus many find the stickiness uncomfortable on their lips.

Opacity

Lip glosses all have varying levels of opacity or translucency. Lip glosses with more color or pigmentation tend to be more opaque, while “white” lip glosses tend to be the most translucent. The inverse is still possible however, so if you want to mix a lip gloss with another pigmented lip cosmetic, make sure the gloss you’re considering has the level of opacity you need.

What to look for in a quality Maybelline lip gloss

Ingredients

Lip glosses have two main sets of ingredients to discuss: emollients and thickeners.

Emollients: Most lip glosses get their texture and moisturizing properties from a high amount of emollients, or ingredients that soften the skin. The best lip glosses use all-natural emollients with some of the most popular being coconut oil, shea/mango/cocoa butter and vitamin E. Synthetic emollients aren’t necessarily bad, they just aren’t as good.

Thickeners: Thickeners are more simple than emollients. All they do is give the lip gloss its body. Most lip glosses use natural ingredients like clay or wax. Like emollients, natural thickeners are better than synthetic ones.

How much you can expect to spend on a Maybelline lip gloss

Maybelline is one of the most affordable cosmetic brands available and its lip gloss line is no different. Depending on the shade, you shouldn’t be paying more than $7-$12.

Maybelline lip gloss FAQ

How long should one application of lip gloss last?

A. Lip glosses aren’t one of the longest-lasting lip cosmetics available. Depending on a few factors, most lip glosses only last for one to four hours before you’ll need to touch it up. The thicker the lip gloss, the longer it will last but the stickier it will feel. Lip glosses tend to last the longest when they’re applied over another cosmetic like a lip liner or plumper.

How long will a lip gloss last in its packaging?

A. Just as lip glosses don’t last long on the lips, so too do they last a short time in the packaging. Once opened, lip glosses rarely make it past a year before they are no longer usable. The reasoning is all of the lip-softening ingredients they tend to contain. If your lip gloss smells off or has begun to separate, then it’s time to toss it.

What’s the best Maybelline lip gloss to buy?

Top Maybelline lip gloss

Maybelline Lifter Hydrating Lip Gloss, 016 Rust

What you need to know: This rusty-reddish lip gloss color from Maybelline’s Lifter lip gloss line is the perfect pop of color you need.

What you’ll love: This lip gloss is rich in hyaluronic acids which help to make your lips feel smoother, have greater contour and keep your lips fully hydrated. This lip gloss gives your lips a fuller look without any of the chemicals of a lip plumper.

What you should consider: This shade contains elements of bronzers, which some consumers may not want for their lip looks.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Ulta Beauty

Top Maybelline lip gloss for the money

Maybelline Lifter Hydrating Lip Gloss, 001 Pearl

What you need to know: This translucent lip gloss from Maybelline’s LIfter lip gloss line is the easiest way to add a layer of glimmer to your other lip cosmetics.

What you’ll love: This can be used with other lip cosmetics to add the shine they might be missing, but it’s also specially designed to work with many of Maybelline’s lip cosmetic lines. If you prefer a pigmented lip gloss, Maybelline has you covered with nearly 20 options.

What you should consider: While this translucent gloss can be used on its own, it’s best used as a top layer to additional cosmetics.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Ulta Beauty

Worth checking out

Maybelline Lifter Hydrating Lip Gloss, 010 Crystal

What you need to know: This deep and natural, earthy lip gloss shade is great for anyone tired of constantly using shades of red.

What you’ll love: This lip gloss takes less time to fully apply to your lips, thanks to the extra-large doe-foot wand applicator that can coat a lip in as little as one swipe. Maybelline’s Lifter lip gloss doesn’t have the same stickiness as other lip gloss brands.

What you should consider: The colors of this shade may stand out or be more subtle, depending on your particular skin tone.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Ulta Beauty

Jordan Woika writes for BestReviews.

