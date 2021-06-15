Skip to content
KOIN.com
Portland
64°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Is Portland Over?
Oregon
Washington
Special Reports
Protests
Wildfires
Civic Affairs
National
Washington DC
International
Education
Environment
Weird
Entertainment
MysteryWire.com
Video Game News
Positive Vibes
Wednesday’s Child
Where We Live
Top Stories
Employment Department’s domain registration expires
Oregon’s unemployment stays at 5.9%; 6,900 jobs added
Woman killed in hit-and-run near East Columbia neighborhood
Photo of ‘vehicle of interest’ in TriMet driver shooting released
Gallery
Coronavirus
COVID-19 Data
MAP: Where and how to get a COVID vaccine in the metro area
Weather
Closings and Delays
Weather Radar
Weather Alerts
Pet Walk Forecast
Weather Photos
Oregon and Washington Weather Webcams
Climate Corner
Earthquakes
Wildfires
Ski Conditions
KOIN 6 Weather Kids
Traffic
Traffic Cams
Video
KOIN 6 Live Newscasts
KOIN Live Stream Events
KOIN Now
CBSN
CBS Shows
TV Listings
AM Extra
Move it Monday
Mayor Monday
Tech Tuesday
Wallet Wednesday
Foodie Friday
Podcasts
Daily 6
6 Questions
Your Weather Podcast
Beyond the Headlines
Jenny’s Writers’ Bloc
Sports
Athlete of the Week
Game On Podcast
Japan 2020
Community
Giving
Pride Month
Choose Local
Contests
Eye on the Northwest
CWhat’s
Second Chance Pets
SOLVE
Community Champions
Local Events
About Us
KOIN Transmission
Portland’s CW
Meet the Team
Work for Us
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
ReportIt
KOIN 6 News Mobile Apps
Newsletters
KOIN 6 Text Alerts
KOIN, KRCW EEO Public File Report
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work for Us
Search
Search
Search
Nail Color & Care
Best nail file
Twitter News Widget
Trending Stories
Oregon continues crawl toward 70% vaccination goal
Video
Teen dies, 4 hurt when driver crosses centerline on Hwy 503
Video
Oregon teacher accused of sexually abusing another teacher
US intel report warns of more violence by QAnon followers
Employment Department’s domain registration expires