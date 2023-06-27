Though we still have some time before Prime Day 2023, Amazon has already majorly cut prices on a lot of its top products. Whether you’re looking for home and kitchen deals or hoping to find steals on the best pet products, there’s something for everyone in the annual shopping extravaganza.

If you’re a beauty buff, you’re definitely in luck, as this year’s selection of discounts on top products is better than ever. Plus, we’re already seeing huge discounts on a number of favorite hair care products, from curling irons to hair dryers.

What to know about Prime Day 2023

In 2023, Amazon’s annual Prime Day will take place on July 11 and 12. Throughout the mega sale, you’ll find huge discounts from industry-leading brands across all categories as well as lesser-known brands that may be worth trying out. Some companies will even align new product launches with this event, so you can save big on the latest models.

You must be an Amazon Prime member to participate in this sale. However, there is a workaround if you sign up for a free trial.

Best early beauty deals of Prime Day 2023

Cosrx Snail Mucin Power Repairing Essence 56% OFF

This popular Korean skin care product is formulated with 96.3% snail secretion filtrate, which is a highly effective moisturizing ingredient. It’s ideal for dehydrated and damaged skin, as it quickly soothes and provides moisture deep into the skin.

CeraVe Hydrating Facial Cleanser 19% OFF

This gentle face cleanser is formulated with hyaluronic acid, ceramides and glycerin to offer deep hydration without stripping skin. It effectively removes face makeup, dirt and excess oil and leaves skin feeling moisturized without the greasy feeling.

Zorami Ear and Nose Hair Trimmer 68% OFF

Painlessly remove unwanted hair from your nose and ears with this cordless stainless steel trimmer. It features a dual-edge spinning blades system, which trims hairs without any uncomfortable pulling or tugging. You can even tidy up your appearance in the shower, thanks to the waterproof design.

VieBeauti Premium Eyelash Serum 28% OFF

Achieve stronger lashes with this nutrient-rich lash serum that uses arginine to hydrate hairs. Amino acids allow sparse lash lines to be filled in for a fuller and healthier look.

Focallure Two-Piece Cream Eye Shadow Stick 38% OFF

For eye shadow beginners, or anyone looking for ease of application on the go, eye shadow sticks provide the perfect user-friendly solution. These offer a highly pigmented formula and a waterproof wear time of up to 12 hours.

Beakey Five-Piece Makeup Sponge Set 46% OFF

Apply and blend all kinds of cosmetics, including foundation, BB cream, powder, concealer and more, with these budget-friendly makeup sponges. Available in bright and cheerful colors, they’re made of a nonlatex material that is soft and flexible.

Dermora 24-Karat Gold Eye Mask 16% OFF

These soothing under-eye patches are specially formulated to help reduce puffiness and dark circles. Housed in convenient and travel-friendly individual wraps, they also have an appealing gold color to make wearing them fun.

Honest Beauty Vitamin C Radiance Serum 40% OFF COUPON

Vitamin C, hyaluronic acid and light-reflecting pearl are the hero ingredients in this hydrating serum, which helps skin tone look more even and illuminated. It’s formulated without parabens, phthalates, BHT, mineral oil, synthetic fragrances and synthetic dyes.

Rechoo Rainbow Colors Fusion Eye Shadow Palette 55% OFF

There are 99 bright and brilliant eye shadow colors in this makeup palette, perfect for anyone interested in creating unique and complex designs. There are glitter, matte and shiny options available, and a waterproof formula helps make them long-lasting.

Waterpik Cordless Advanced Water Flosser 20% OFF

This cordless Waterpik device has a hand-held design that operates quietly and features a rechargeable battery. Get a full charge in four hours with the charger that connects magnetically. It’s equipped with four tips and three pressure settings.

Burt’s Bees SPF Lip Balms Three-Pack 40% OFF COUPON

These chapsticks have a nano-free zinc oxide formula that provides broad spectrum SPF 30, which protects against UVA and UVB rays. They’re also formulated with hydrating aloe vera, coconut oil, beeswax and shea butter to help soothe your lips after exposure to the sun.

Best early Prime Day hair care deals

XCOZU Hair Straightener Curling lron 3-in-1 71% OFF

One of our favorite early hair tool deals on Amazon is this multipurpose item. This combination tool includes a hair-straightening flat iron, curling iron and straightener comb in one to save you space in your bathroom, your vanity or while traveling. At less than 1 pound, it’s lightweight, yet it can heat up to 446 degrees Fahrenheit.

Wavytalk Professional Ionic Hair Dryer 42% OFF

Small but mighty, this travel-size ceramic hair dryer uses 1,875 watts of power to dry hair two times faster than the average dryer. It evenly distributes heat and only removes moisture from the surface of the hair, so you won’t have to worry about frizz or heat damage.

Revlon One-Step Volumizer Plus 2.0 Hair Dryer and Hot Air Brush 43% OFF

This version of the popular one-step hair dryer tool has a slimmer handle and a smaller 2.4-inch head size. This allows for more styling options and getting closer to the root. The ceramic plus titanium tourmaline helps reduce the risk of heat damage, while the charcoal-activated bristles provide excellent grip and allow hair to dry faster.

Bestope Pro Waver Curling Iron 51% OFF

Achieve salon-grade curls or waves with this multiuse tool, which combines four different-sized curling irons and a wave wand into one. The extra long barrels make it possible to evenly heat longer hair and achieve long-lasting waves. Two sectioning clips and a safety glove are also included.

Goo Goo Clip-In Hair Extensions 12% OFF

Boost your hairstyle with a longer, thicker look using these clip-in extensions made from human hair. They’re easy to use and comfortable to wear.

Conair Double Ceramic 1.5-inch Curling Iron 45% OFF

Create large and beautiful soft waves with this 1.5-inch curling iron that boasts a higher ceramic content for enduring styles with less frizz. It is equipped with 30 heat settings and instant heat up to 375 degrees. Get up to 400 degrees with the Turbo Boost button.

Products to watch this Prime Day

