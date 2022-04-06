Which twin comforter set is best?

There’s nothing better for a good night’s sleep than having soft sheets, a warm comforter and matching pillow shams, but it can be quite expensive if you buy all those items separately. To save money, opt for a comforter set instead.

The best twin-size comforter set is the Lacoste Meribel Twin/TwinXL Cotton Bedding Set. It includes the comforter and one sham, has an attractive multicolor striped design and is made from ultra-soft cotton.

What to know before you buy a twin comforter set

What’s included

Twin comforter sets can include a variety of items. The basics that all comforter sets include are the comforter and one pillow sham, with some sets including an extra sham. The rest of the possible inclusions are one or two pillowcases, a fitted and flat sheet and a bed skirt. It’s important to note that the number of items included in a set has less effect on the overall cost than the quality of said items.

Types of toppers

“Comforter set” is occasionally used as a catch-all term for any bedding set with a topper — other toppers being either a duvet or a quilt.

Comforters have a thick layer of filling, making them heavy and warm. That said, they also come in lightly or extra-heavy filled versions for less or greater warmth, respectively.

have a thick layer of filling, making them heavy and warm. That said, they also come in lightly or extra-heavy filled versions for less or greater warmth, respectively. Duvets are really two pieces: the duvet and a duvet cover that’s removed for washing. They’re usually much fluffier than a comforter, and a duvet is filled with goose down or down alternative.

are really two pieces: the duvet and a duvet cover that’s removed for washing. They’re usually much fluffier than a comforter, and a duvet is filled with goose down or down alternative. Quilts are also filled, but here the similarities end. They’re thin and usually made by stitching multiple pieces of fabric together in endless arrays of designs rather than using a simple shell material.

What to look for in a quality twin comforter set

External materials

Comforter sets are typically constructed of the same external material for each included piece, with the two most common being cotton and microfiber.

Cotton is soft, warm and breathable. There are many types of cotton, including the popular Egyptian cotton, each with its own unique positive and negative twists. It can be expensive, so it’s sometimes mixed with synthetics like polyester.

is soft, warm and breathable. There are many types of cotton, including the popular Egyptian cotton, each with its own unique positive and negative twists. It can be expensive, so it’s sometimes mixed with synthetics like polyester. Microfiber is a type of weave made from synthetic fibers such as polyester. Due to the tiny fiber lengths, it becomes far softer than standard length synthetic fibers. However, it has breathability issues.

Fill material

The topper may be stuffed with either natural or synthetic down.

Natural down comes from either ducks or geese. It’s lightweight, even when stuffed to the max, and naturally warm.

comes from either ducks or geese. It’s lightweight, even when stuffed to the max, and naturally warm. Synthetic down can be made from a variety of materials, though polyester and gel fibers are most common. It may be a little heavier and isn’t quite as warm, but it’s better for those with allergies.

How much you can expect to spend on a twin comforter set

Twin comforter sets cost roughly $50-$100, though there are a surprising amount of quality sets for $30-$50. Higher-end sets come in around $150 or a bit more.

Twin comforter set FAQ

How do I clean a twin comforter set?

A. The specifics depend on what’s included in your set and how it’s constructed. Generally speaking, wash any sheets and shams that may be included separately from your comforter, which should always be washed alone. The sheets and shams should be machine-washable and -dryable, but there are exceptions. The comforter might be machine-washable, but a fair few require dry cleaning. Of the machine-washable comforters, it’s a toss-up if they’ll be safe to machine-dry. The exact instructions for everything included should be located on each piece’s tag.

Do I really need a pillow sham?

A. No. Pillow shams are just a way to spice up the look of your bed and bedroom and increase the value of a comforter set. Many people prefer not to use them for various reasons, including disliking the look or wanting to limit how much bedding they need to wash. Having a set of matching pillowcases for your regular sleep pillows is more than enough.

What’s the best twin comforter set to buy?

Top twin comforter set

Lacoste Meribel Twin/TwinXL Cotton Bedding Set

What you need to know: This set is beautiful and comes from a top brand.

What you’ll love: The design is a striking mix of colors mixed into solid and striped sections, and it’s reversible so you never have to worry about which side is up. It’s made of cotton with a brushed twill weave and a thread count of 220.

What you should consider: It’s expensive — more so considering it only includes the comforter and one pillow sham. Some consumers had issues with the fill clumping after a wash.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Wayfair

Top twin comforter set for the money

Amazon Basics Ultra-Soft Micromink Sherpa Comforter Bed Set

What you need to know: This set somehow feels softer when you factor in the price.

What you’ll love: This set includes the comforter plus one pillow sham and it comes in more than 20 designs. It’s reversible with a patterned micromink side and a white fluffed-up sherpa fleece side. Box stitching on the comforter keeps the fill in place.

What you should consider: Some consumers received colors that didn’t match the images. Others received dirty comforters or shams with rips in the body or tearing seams.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Elegant Comfort Six-Piece Bed-In-A-Bag Comforter Set

What you need to know: This set throws in some sheets with the comforter and sham.

What you’ll love: This set includes the comforter, a pillow sham and a pillowcase, a fitted and flat sheet and a bed skirt. The fitted sheet has pockets near the top on both sides for keeping your phone and others goods nearby. It comes in nine colors.

What you should consider: Some consumers were unhappy with the thickness of the sheets. Others reported rips after machine-washing, and it shouldn’t be machine-dried at all.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

