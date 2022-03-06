Which decorative pillow cover is best?

Replacing throw pillows can be tedious and costly, leading many consumers to opt for new pillow covers instead of new pillows altogether. Whether you’re updating the color scheme of your living room or looking to incorporate the holidays into your home decor, decorative pillow covers can be a great way to change the look of your pillows without changing the pillows themselves. Furthermore, pillow covers are easily removed, making them easier to clean and to store than decorative pillows themselves. Choosing the right decorative pillow covers for your space can be difficult, so we’ve got some key considerations for you. For a versatile and fashionable choice, check out this option from Top Finel Decorative Throw Pillow Covers.

What to consider before you buy a decorative pillow cover

Since pillow covers go over your existing pillows, it’s critical to know what you’re looking for before purchasing decorative pillow covers.

Size

You will need to know your pillows’ size before shopping for covers for your existing decorative pillows. Some companies will offer the same design in multiple sizes, but some will only carry one or two pillow cover sizes, so be sure to measure the pillows you want to cover before you make any purchases. If you’re uncertain or your pillows don’t measure the same as any of the sizes, a slightly larger cover is safer than a slightly smaller one. The cover may shrink in the wash and it is probably better to have a loosely fitting cover than not be able to fit it on the pillow.

Shape

Just as with size, decorative pillow covers will have specific shapes, so it is important to be sure that you purchase covers that are the right shape for your pillows. Square pillow covers are the most common, as well as rectangular pillow covers. You will also find round pillow covers, though they can be pricier as they are less common.

What to look for in a quality decorative pillow cover

Fabric

Though decoration is their primary purpose, you don’t want to lean against a scratchy or uncomfortable decorative pillow, so the fabric is important. In addition to the feel, some fabrics will be easier to clean than others, and some are less likely to pick up dust and pet dander. If you have allergies, keep an eye out for pillow covers made from hypoallergenic fabrics.

Color and style choices

The purpose of a pillow cover is to add aesthetics and versatility to your home, so picking out the right color and design is the most important part of the process. If you like a variety of colors and textures in your decor, consider going with brands that offer multiple designs in the same size so you can maximize uniqueness without any of the covers clashing. Many people opt for neutral pillow covers, but easily replaceable pillow covers are the perfect opportunity to try out bolder colors that brighten and add depth to your living space.

Quantity

If you’re on the hunt for decorative pillow covers, it’s unlikely that you only need one. It is common to see pillow covers in sets of two, though you can also find sets of four. Even if you only have two pillows to cover, having four covers can be beneficial, as it allows you to rotate the covers, so there is always a clean set to use. Of course, opting for a single pillow cover at a time allows you to create more diversity in the colors and designs of your pillows.

How much you can expect to spend on a decorative pillow cover

You can find decorative pillow covers for as little as $5 per cover or as much as $30 per cover, but the most common is around $7-$10 per cover. The price per pillow cover tends to go down as the number of pillow covers in the set goes up. There are pillow covers on the market for more than $30, but most buyers should be happy with a pillow cover that cost around $10.

Decorative pillow cover FAQ

Are decorative pillow covers washable?

A. We always recommend checking the manufacturer’s instructions, but decorative pillow covers on the market are safe to put in the washing machine. If you’re not sure, handwashing is always safer. But decorative pillow covers are easier to wash than pillows themselves, barring some exceptions.

Why not just buy new decorative pillows?

A. Replacing your pillows is always an option, particularly if they are old enough to smell or have dust buildup, but in general, pillow covers are a more versatile option. Decorative pillow covers cost less on average than decorative pillows. They are easier to wash. They also allow you to change the design each season without having an entire section of the attic storage dedicated to seasonal pillows.

What’s the best decorative pillow cover to buy?

Top decorative pillow cover

Top Finel Square Decorative Throw Pillow Covers

What you need to know: These pillow covers have a sleek but cozy design and are available in various colors, making them an excellent choice for any home.

What you’ll love: Available in 23 colors and seven sizes, this set of 2 pillow covers is fade-resistant, stain-resistant and has a hidden zipper closure. The soft velvet material looks good with nearly any couch and is friendly for both kids and pets.

What you should consider: Some users experienced issues with the zipper getting stuck.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top decorative pillow cover for the money

TangDepot Striped Corduroy Lumbar Pillow Covers

What you need to know: This set of two plush rectangular pillows has a soft textured design and is available in more than twenty colors, making it an excellent choice for any budget.

What you’ll love: Made from quality soft velvet fabric, these pillow covers are machine washable without colors fading. The zipper and seams are well-hidden for a clean look. Available in a variety of questions, this set also has a lifetime guarantee.

What you should consider: Customers found that the color is less vibrant than expected.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Morgan Home Decorative Throw Pillow Covers

What you need to know: Available in multiple fashionable designs, these stylish throw pillow covers add luxury to any space.

What you’ll love: Made from cotton and machine washable, these square pillow covers have a hidden zipper closure that keeps the textured print looking seamless. Sold either individually or in a set of two, these pillow covers turn old pillows into statement pieces.

What you should consider: Only available in one size.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

