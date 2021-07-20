The best shower caddy

Invest in a mesh suction cup caddy to store bath toys for your little ones. It’s easy to pop it on the wall for bath time, and when adults want to use the shower, it’s removable without much fuss.

Which shower caddy is best?

If your shower doesn’t have built-in shelving — and few of them do — you can be hard-pressed to find room to hold bottles and accessories. Maximize your storage solutions with a shower caddy for stress-free organization.

Since surfaces are relatively limited in baths and showers, caddies free up space with shelving. Those with more advanced organization systems also have hooks for accessories and nooks for bar soap. Best of all, these utilitarian pieces usually come in a variety of finishes to match your bathroom décor.

Read our buying guide, which includes reviews of a few of our favorites at the end, to find a shower caddie to fit your bathroom. Our top choice, Zenna Home’s Tension Corner Pole Caddy, has a corner-friendly design that frees up plenty of space in the shower.

Considerations when choosing shower caddies

Organization level

Above all else, shower caddies should bring a new level of organization to your space. Basic caddies have a couple shelves or compartments, where more advanced systems integrate adjustable shelving, hooks, and slots to hold razors.

Fixed vs. removable options

Some shower caddies can be fixed in place, while others are removable. Both types get the job done, so it comes down to a matter of convenience and needs.

Fixed shower caddies: Fixed shower caddies are installed for the long term and are affixed with tension bars, screws and bolts, or adhesive. These designs are stable, but it can be somewhat challenging to clean all their nooks and crannies.

Removable shower caddies: Removable shower caddies offer a bit more versatility. Because they utilize suction cups, hooks, or clamps, they won’t leave permanent residue or damage from installation. They’re a good solution for renters and dorm living.

Popular shower caddy designs

Over-the-door

These shower caddies are only for use with standard shower doors, as they hook right over their top rail. More often than not, they’re rectangular and consist of several shelves to optimize space vertically.

Over-the-showerhead

You probably have the greatest selection with over-the-showerhead designs. Like over-the-door caddies, these offer a high level of organization with a series of shelves as well as hooks, razor slots, and bar soap holders.

Corner

Corner shower caddies have convenient triangular designs, many of which feature adjustable shelving options. They’re usually kept in place with hardware or tension rods.

Suction cup

If you’re looking for a shower caddy at the perfect height, consider a suction cup design. These stick to shower doors or walls and are usually made of lightweight metal or mesh. They don’t hold too many items, so they’re best if you only have two or three bottles.

Freestanding

If installing a shower caddy simply isn’t an option (like if you’re in a dorm), buy a freestanding style that can be placed on the shower floor. These caddies are typically made of plastic and feature drainage holes to help them dry quickly.

Shower caddy price

Inexpensive shower caddies cost $20 or less but can be a bit flimsy. Those in the $25-$50 range are built to last and have better frames and organizational features. Top-quality caddies made of premium materials can cost up to $130, and they offer the most adjustability options.

Shower caddy FAQ

Q. Do all shower caddies have a boring, utilitarian look?

A. Some metal caddies are available in a variety of finishes to complement your bathroom décor. There are also some wood or bamboo caddies that add a touch of earthy style. For the most part, shower caddies are more functional than fashionable.

Q. How do I prevent my over-the-showerhead caddy from sliding down the fixture?

A. You can install rubber stoppers or zip ties to keep it in place. Another option is to add a few adhesive dots to the corners of the caddy, which helps stabilize it and minimize slippage.

Shower caddies we recommend

Best of the best

Zenna Home’s Tension Corner Pole Caddy

Our take: This vertical spacesaver is a favorite in families where everyone has a different set of shower products.

What we like: Installation takes seconds. Wire racks allow for drainage. Attractive contemporary design.

What we dislike: If you overtighten the tension, the ceiling or tub can sustain damage.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Best bang for your buck

iDesign’s York Shower Caddy

Our take: Utilizes negative space beneath your showerhead to organize essentials.

What we like: Rust-resistant design available in several colors. Has accessory hooks for poofs and razors.

What we dislike: Full-size bottles only fit on the top shelf.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

iDesign’s Forma Over-the-Door Shower Caddy

Our take: Convenient design specially made for shower doors. Big spacesaver.

What we like: Well-spaced shelves hold a variety of full-size bottles. Easy to remove and clean.

What we dislike: Might require some tightening or adjustments but an easy fix nonetheless.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

