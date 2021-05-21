The best beach camping tents

Most beach tents unzip fully in the front. This serves as an open-concept sun shelter during the day and a comfortable, private place to sleep at night.

Beach camping tents

Whether it’s a long weekend away to a nearby hideaway or you’re spending long summer days down at the beach, a tent is an essential accessory that can make or break your trip — nobody wants sand in their face or to sleep among sandflies.

Which beach tent should you get? Do you plan on using it to protect yourself from the sun or to blow up the air mattress and stay a night? Figuring out how you’re most likely to use your tent will help determine which one to choose.

If you’re looking for something durable that serves multiple purposes, follow this guide to help you choose the best all-around tent for your next adventure.

Why beach camping?

Of the many ways to enjoy the outdoors, camping is at the top of the list. Spending time outdoors exploring nature, eating, playing and sleeping under the stars are all unique ways to unwind and make memories that will last a lifetime.

Before you organize your essential supplies, you need to decide on what tent to purchase, as adequate shelter is vital for any camping trip. When searching for tents for your excursion, you should first consider where you’re planning on camping.

While many people enjoy traditional camping at a campsite or in a wooded area, you can also camp on a beach. There’s nothing quite like falling asleep to the sound of the waves crashing after a full day of beach activities, and waking up to a beautiful shoreline sunrise.

Beach camping tent must-have features

Beach tents are made of a durable but lightweight material. They’re specifically designed for beach use, as they offer UV protection and ventilation features. Even if you opt to skip sleeping on the beach, they serve as an excellent shelter for day trips.

Traditional camping tents such as tunnel, ridge and pyramid styles don’t typically offer any extended UV protection and are often manufactured using materials that are denser, heavier to transport and require more time to assemble. It’s not recommended to use these types of tents for beach camping, as UV protection and ventilation are essential to ensure that the tent doesn’t overheat. Many beaches don’t have shaded areas and your chosen campsite will likely be in the direct sunlight for the entire day.

Whichever tent you decide to purchase, always make sure it has UV protection, ventilation and is easy and quick to set up.

Four best beach camping tents

Whether you and your family enjoy an overnight getaway to a beach once in a while or become avid beach campers, there are plenty of options available to provide you with shelter and comfort. Because these tents are so lightweight, you can utilize them as shade shelters in your yard at home or during any future camping adventures.

Durable with easy setup

Pacific Breeze Easy Setup Deluxe XL Beach Tent

Users rave about this tent’s amazing features, including its extremely lightweight frame and the simplicity of setup. It’s ideal for a couple or a few children to use at once.

This tent provides UPF 50+ sun protection and has three large windows, allowing for ample air circulation. It has a durable floor and fully zips up for privacy. It’s also water-repellent and has interior storage pockets to ensure your belongings are kept secure in one place. It includes stakes for assembly and extra sand pockets for added stability in windy conditions.

Sold by: Amazon

Back to basics

ZOMAKE Pop-Up Camping Tent

This pop-up-style tent requires minimal assembly (toss in the air and watch it “pop” open) and fits up to four adults; it can also fit a small inflatable mattress inside. It provides UV protection; however, it doesn’t provide adequate rain and wind protection, so it’s best if you only use it

in calmer weather conditions. It includes mesh doors, windows and a skylight perfect for stargazing.

Sold by: Amazon

Versatile choice

Coleman Compact Beach Shade Shelter

This tent is inexpensive, highly rated and was designed for hassle-free transportation and assembly, leaving you with plenty of time to enjoy your day. It’s perfect for one or two people and will provide essential UV protection and shelter. It features one full window for ventilation and a full zipper. There’s even space inside where you can hang a line to dry your clothes.

Sold by: Amazon

For beach days

Easthills Outdoors Instant Shader

The Easthills Outdoors Instant Shader provides UVA/UVB protection, along with the security of knowing you’ll stay dry if any light beach showers come your way. This tent is slightly larger, offering enough space for three or four adults to rest comfortably. There’s enough room to set up some beach chairs inside.

It’s a hexagonal shape and has three large windows and a wide opening, leaving plenty of space to escape the heat. It can be assembled in only a few minutes, weighs approximately 8 pounds and includes a carrying case. As a bonus, there are two bright and fun color options to choose from.

Sold by: Amazon

