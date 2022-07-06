The name Leica is a combination of the first three letters of founder Ernst Leitz’s last name and the first two letters in the word “camera.”

Which Leica binoculars are best?

For centuries, explorers, hunters and pirates have all looked through a steel tube with lenses, mirrors and knobs to bring objects closer. But while their contraptions better resemble telescopes, they nonetheless paved the way for the modern binoculars we know today.

It wasn’t until the 1850s that technology improved on the initial idea when Italian optician Ignazio Porro patented his image erecting system design. The Porro prism binoculars were eventually refined by the Zeiss company, which still makes optics today.

But one of the best-known companies to manufacture optical devices is Leica. Since 1869, the German maker has produced lenses for everything from microscopes to camera accessories, which naturally includes its own line of binoculars. If you don’t want to miss anything, then the Leica Noctivid 10×42 Robust Waterproof Nitrogen-Filled Binoculars are an excellent choice.

What to know before you buy Leica binoculars

Magnification

On any set of binoculars, you’ll see a series of numbers. This can seem nonsensical if you don’t understand what it represents, but the numbers refer to magnification and focal length. Depending on what you want to look at, a higher magnification is best. The most common Leica binoculars are 8-times and 10-times magnification. This means that an object is eight times larger than viewed with the naked eye.

Focal length

The numbers indicating the focal length measure how wide the lens is. The larger the number, the wider the front lens will be. This lets in more light, so you’ll have a brighter image. When you combine the magnification with the focal length, it indicates how large and clear the object will be. For example, binoculars with a rating of 8 x 42 make objects appear eight times closer, and the lens diameter is 42 millimeters.

They aren’t cheap

There is usually a lot of debating, going over financials and working out the next five years’ budget when deciding to buy Leica binoculars. It’s no secret that they are not the cheapest available, but many can justify the retail price when compared to their longevity and components. Leica uses Schott optical glass and phase-corrected roof prisms with HighLux System mirror coating, making them some of the best binoculars in the world.

What to look for in quality Leica binoculars

Comfortable weight and size

After you’ve settled on the right magnification versus focal length, consider the weight and size of your chosen binoculars. Unfortunately, the weight is often directly linked to the magnification and lens diameter, but there are tripods or monopods to help you prop them up. But with that said, any binoculars should be light enough that they can be held comfortably and don’t put excessive strain on your arms.

Field of view

The farther something is, the more magnification you’ll need to see it. But that comes at the price of your available field of view, or FoV. To get up close, you’ll have a narrow FoV, where binoculars with a lower magnification let you see a broader image. It’s a delicate balance between seeing objects clearly or being able to spot the most intricate details from 1,000 yards away.

Twilight factor

You don’t want to be restricted to the sun’s position when looking for birds or wildlife. That’s why a pair of good-quality Leica binoculars have a high twilight factor. Simply put, the higher the number, the better you can view objects in low-light conditions. Twilight is often the best time to head out into the woods, so you must ensure that your equipment can cope too. Another option is to look for binoculars that have built-in night vision.

How much you can expect to spend on Leica binoculars

Leica binoculars are expensive when compared to other models, but that’s not to say some won’t fit into your budget. An entry-level pair of Leica binoculars with good magnification costs $500-$800. However, professional bird-watching binoculars with a large field of view cost $1,500-$3,000.

Leica binoculars FAQ

What’s the difference between a telescope and binoculars?

A. While both devices bring faraway objects much closer, the key is in the name. Binoculars refer to the viewer using both eyes to see an object, as it essentially uses two small refracting telescopes mounted side-by-side.

Does an anti-reflective coating help?

A. When viewing through binoculars, some light that enters the chambers will bounce around and scatter. This causes some light loss that can affect the clarity. An anti-reflective coating prevents this loss and lets more light travel through to the prisms.

What are the best Leica binoculars to buy?

Top Leica binoculars

Leica Noctivid 10×42 Robust Waterproof Nitrogen-Filled Binocular

What you need to know: One of the best binoculars Leica has to offer, this pair has 10-times magnification with a 42-millimeter lens diameter and 19-millimeter eye relief.

What you’ll love: As with most Leica models, this pair uses Schott glass for the prisms with an anti-reflective coating. Through complex internal mechanics, the binoculars focus incredibly fast with a clear image.

What you should consider: The binoculars weigh just over 3 pounds, so they are a bit on the hefty side.

Top Leica binoculars for the money

Leica Ultravid BR 10×25 Robust Waterproof Compact Binocular

What you need to know: Small enough to carry around your neck with ease, these binoculars use a unique single-knob diopter for focus correction.

What you’ll love: With 10-times magnification and a focal length of 25 millimeters, these binoculars are perfect for casual birdwatching. The prisms suppress stray light, minimizing glare off reflective surfaces.

What you should consider: Even at the affordable end for Leica binoculars, this might still be a bit pricy for most.

Worth checking out

Leica Geovid Robust Waterproof Nitrogen-Filled Range Finding Binocular

What you need to know: Perfect for spotting wildlife and calculating their distance, these binoculars have 10-times magnification with a lens diameter of 42 millimeters.

What you’ll love: When peering through the eye reliefs, the range-finding LED display adjusts automatically to the ambient light. The gadget is certified to be accurate up to 1,200 yards and has a built-in horizontal range for projectile arcs when hunting.

What you should consider: It is waterproof up to a depth of 16.5 feet.

