PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Seventeen classes in the Beaverton School District are quarantined due to COVID exposure.

The quarantined classes are: 1 at Chehalem ES, 1 at Springville K-8, 2 at Terra Linda ES, 2 at Stoller MS, 2 at Tumwater MS, 3 at Aloha HS and 6 at Mountainside.

There are a total of 113 students in the district who are either COVID positive or presumptive. Furthermore, 554 students are in quarantine.