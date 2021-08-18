Portland Public Schools employees required to be vaccinated

PPS said the "overwhelming majority" of staff are already vaccinated

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland Public Schools announced on Wednesday that they will require all employees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

PPS said the “overwhelming majority” of staff are already vaccinated. Students return to the classroom full time on September 1.

PPS employees must submit proof of full vaccination by August 31, unless they have an approved exemption. There will be “regular” testing until vaccination can be proved or for those with special exemptions.

The exact details of the plan are still being worked out with the union. There hasn’t been a decision made about vaccine requirements for school volunteers and contractors.

More than 4500 professional educators are represented by the Portland Association of Teachers.