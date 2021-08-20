Vancouver’s new Jim Tangeman Center ready to welcome students

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Jim Tangeman Center in Vancouver is starting the new school year in a new building but staff members say they’re doing everything they can to make the transition as seamless as possible.

Becca Griffith, a special education teacher at Jim Tangeman Center, said they’re focusing on making the new building comfortable for the roughly 60 students who will return this year. She said the change is extra special because some of her students are coming from rough home lives and the old school building looked a bit rundown.

“They’re going to feel a connection to the building and it’s going to be new and it’s going to be different but it’s going to be shiny and it’s going to be sparkly and these kids deserve that,” Griffith said.

Griffith said the classroom environment is going to be something they build together in this new space. Coming in, students will see the expectations and a visual schedule that she has for the new year. But just like the fresh start in a new building, the walls will be blank so students can hang art and projects on it — giving them a space made by them, for them.

Griffith said being in a school of about 60 students allows her to have closer relationships with parents, which should help ease everyone’s transition into something new.