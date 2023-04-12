10 best products for those who take their work on the go

Some find it comforting and more productive to work in an office environment, but there is a growing movement worldwide to work on the go. It might not be for everyone, but many enjoy the freedom of working from wherever they please.

But that does present a few challenges, as a traditional office is usually stocked with all the electronics and work gadgets you could possibly need. However, that shouldn’t hold you back from working on the beach or next to the pool. If you know what you need, you’ll never have to go into an office building again.

Tools of the trade

It’s easy to grab your laptop bag and head out, but often that’s not all you’ll need. Sure, you might be able to get some portion of your work done, but soon, things can start to feel uncomfortable.

If you don’t have a laptop backpack, that should be the first accessory on your list. A good bag will reduce the strain from lugging heavy equipment around, and it’s much easier to keep all your things protected. Characteristics of an excellent backpack are sturdy shoulder straps with ample padding, durable zippers that close tightly and enough pockets for everything to be organized.

Working on the go also means you might not be near any charging points. This can be a challenge for running a successful business, so a powerful power bank is the best option to prevent downtime.

A large-capacity power bank should recharge your mobile phone several times, and it’s easily topped up through a USB port. But remember, all power banks can charge your phone, but only specific models are suitable to recharge a laptop. Check with each power bank maker to ensure compatibility.

Best products for those who work on the go

Kroser 17.3-inch Laptop Backpack

This water-resistant laptop backpack is perfect for keeping your tools in good shape. It is large enough to carry a 17.3-inch gadget and has three spacious, padded compartments. There is a dedicated slot for passing your mobile phone charge cable through to connect it to a power bank. One of the padded shoulder straps has a glasses hook.

SwissGear 1900 Scansmart TSA 17-inch Laptop Backpack

This laptop backpack is an excellent choice if you travel a lot through airports. The design lets TSA scan the content of your bag without you having to take out your laptop. It is large enough to accommodate up to a 17-inch laptop, and there is a padded slot for a tablet. It has mesh bottle holders on each side.

Wireless Portable Charger 30,800 milliamp-hour 15-watt Wireless Charging

To ensure your phone won’t run flat, a power bank like this 30,800 milliamp-hour gadget is a great choice. The capacity is large enough to charge an iPhone 13 about six times, and it can fully charge a device in just over an hour. It has two USB ports and can also charge compatible devices wirelessly.

AsperX 2-Pack 10000 milliamp-hour USB C Output Portable Charger

These double-pack power banks have a large enough capacity to charge a mobile phone several times. It has two USB ports and one USB-C port, letting you charge three devices simultaneously. There is a power button on the side to prevent accidental discharge, and they have built-in protections against over-voltage, overcharging, over-current and short circuits.

Skullcandy Ink’d+ In-Ear Earbuds

You never know when you could be called into an online meeting, and you’ll always be ready with these earbuds. They have an in-line microphone to capture your voice and a dedicated button to end the call. They are compatible with any mobile device or laptop with a 3.5-millimeter jack and have noise-isolating tips.

Logitech Design Collection Limited-Edition Wireless Compact Mouse

This wireless mouse is an excellent choice if you prefer to work with a gadget that is comfortable and looks stylish. It features the Golden Garden limited edition design with gold leaves over the top. It has a rechargeable battery that lasts 12 hours, a durable scroll wheel and two buttons. There is a slide-out compartment underneath to store the wireless receiver.

Amazon Basics Wireless Computer Keyboard and Mouse Combo

This mouse and keyboard set is perfect for getting you up and working quickly. While neither device uses Bluetooth, both use a 2.4-gigahertz unifying receiver, letting you work wirelessly. The U.S.-layout full keyboard has 12 multimedia keys and a numeric keypad. The mouse is contoured for a comfortable grip, has two buttons and uses three AAA batteries.

Hopony Ergonomic Mouse Pad with Wrist Support Gel

When you are working on the road, your comfort is key to being productive. This mouse pad has a raised part with support gel for your wrist, making it more comfortable for long hours of scrolling. It has a nonslip rubber base and smooth Lycra covering on the top. It measures 10 inches by 9.1 inches.

Netgear AC797-100NAS Mobile Wi-Fi Hotspot

This mobile hot spot is a critical part of staying connected to the internet. It is capable of a maximum download speed of 400 megabits per second and supports multiple devices. The hot spot is unlocked for 3G/4G and LTE connections from any internet service provider and has a rechargeable battery that lasts 11 hours.

Toshiba Canvio Flex 2-terabyte Portable External Hard Drive

If you need to access your files quickly and don’t have cloud storage, a portable hard drive like this one is an excellent addition to your arsenal. It has a large 2TB capacity, formatted in exFAT file format for cross-device compatibility, and works through USB-C and USB-A cables.

