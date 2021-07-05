The best presentation remote

Many presentation remotes come with their own travel cases. If yours doesn’t, it’s worth buying one, as the remote sustains considerable wear bouncing around a backpack or work bag.

Which presentation remote is best?

Do you ever feel trapped behind the computer when you present on PowerPoint? Cut the cord and go wireless — with a presentation remote, you can experience the freedom of walking the room while engaging with your audience.

It’s easy to set up your presentation remote since all you need to do is plug in its USB receiver to the computer and begin. The presentation remote seamlessly transitions between slides with the press of a button. With some remotes, you can even program commands to control advanced features in your presentation, like interactive media.

Next time you deliver a PowerPoint, make sure you have a presentation remote on hand. Take a look at our buying guide to see which one suits you. Our top pick, DinoFire’s Wireless Presenter Remote Control, has a 300-foot range and is compatible with all presentation software.

What to consider before buying a presentation remote

Range

Take the size of your presentation space into consideration, as you will need a remote with a long enough range. Some presentation remotes only have a range of 30 to 50 feet, whereas long-range models can push between 100 and 300 feet.

Battery type

Presentation remotes usually rely on AA or AAA batteries. If you only use your remote occasionally and remember to power down once your presentation is over, battery life can last for several months. There are also some presentation remotes with rechargeable batteries, which can either be placed in a docking station or charged via USB.

Compatibility

As you compare presentation remotes, keep two things in mind: your computer’s OS (operating system) and the presentation software. Not all models have blanket compatibility, and some remotes require the installation of drivers so they can pair with the computer.

Laser pointer

Most presentation remotes are equipped with a laser pointer. They beam anywhere between two or three times as far as the remote’s wireless range. Laser colors are typically red or green, and in some models can transition between both.

Basic buttons in presentation remotes

D-pad: The D-pad (or directional pad) gets the most use on a presentation remote. Their left and right buttons take you through slides. The top and bottom buttons of the pads have different functions depending on the remote's design and can control commands for blank screens or the laser pointer, to name a few.

Power switch: The power switches on presentation remotes are usually in hard-to-reach areas, and that's a good thing. This intelligent design feature ensures you don't accidentally turn off or disconnect the remote in the middle of a presentation.

Blank screen: The blank screen button is either part of the D-pad or is an independent button. This command simply turns off the screen.

Connect: Some presentation remotes are functional as soon as you plug in the USB to the computer. On the other hand, there are some remotes that require pressing the connect button to initiate a connection.

Presentation remote price

Entry-level presentation remotes with limited functionality and range cost between $10-$25. For more reliable models with better battery life, expect to spend anywhere between $25-$90. High-tech presentation remotes with more diverse functions can push the $100 mark.

Presentation remote FAQ

Q. Isn’t it easier just to download an app to my phone to control the presentation?

A. You could, however, you may run into reliability and connectivity issues. You also can burn through your phone battery quickly, and you need to disable notifications and alerts for a distraction-free presentation. As a result, presentation remotes are a more reliable choice.

Q. I lost my USB receiver. Now what?

A. Depending on the manufacturer, you may be able to secure a replacement or purchase one. If the cost is more expensive than anticipated, you might be better off simply buying a new presentation remote.

Presentation remotes we recommend

Best of the best

DinoFire’s Wireless Presenter Remote Control

Our take: Across-the-board compatibility with presentation software programs.

What we like: Low-profile design with a rechargeable battery. Works up to 300 feet and has a 600-foot range for its laser.

What we dislike: Clip feature can be somewhat slippery and detach from some materials.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Best bang for your buck

Logitech’s Wireless Presenter R400

Our take: Affordable option. Reliable design from a reputable brand in electronics.

What we like: Straightforward operation and top-quality red laser. It has a 50-foot range and a strong signal.

What we dislike: While reliable, range is shorter than comparable models.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Kensington’s Wireless Presenter with Laser Pointer

Our take: Ergonomic design with an oversized control pad. Solid choice for mid-range price.

What we like: Long-lasting battery life. 65-foot range. Is compatible with Mac. Comes with two AAA batteries.

What we dislike: Compatibility issues with some presentation software.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

