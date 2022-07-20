The most comfortable gaming chairs to support every playing style

A solid gaming chair is pivotal if you’re going to spend long hours in front of your gaming rig. Not only does it keep you comfortable and focused, but quality ergonomics can prevent you from developing back and neck issues over time.

While good gaming chairs can be pretty expensive, they’re worth it for the support. A basic office chair may work fine in the beginning, but if you’re upgrading your gaming setup, this piece shouldn’t be overlooked. Read on to find the best gaming chairs for your gaming style.

Gaming chair considerations

Comfort

The entire point of upgrading to a gaming chair is to be more comfortable while you play. Chairs with good padding, particularly breathable memory foam, are soft and supportive for hours at a time. Some chairs come with additional lumbar support and headrests, though some gamers find them more inconvenient than anything else. Most gaming chairs recline at least 90 degrees, while cheaper ones may be limited in their range of motion. More expensive ones can recline up to 180 degrees. If you’re a gamer who likes to kick back and relax, it may be worth it to invest in these extra features.

Adjustability

Just because a chair is suited for a certain playing style doesn’t automatically make it perfect for every gamer. That’s why the best gaming chairs are highly adjustable. Most armrests can be raised or lowered, as can the seat itself. Customizable ergonomics are another factor to consider, especially if you game for a living. Many gaming chairs have adjustable lumbar support, such as a movable back and headrests. The depth of your seat can also affect your long-term comfort, so you might want to check those specs as well.

Price

Gaming chairs can range from $80 to over $300. Lower-end chairs tend to be pretty similar to office chairs, reclining only slightly and offering limited adjustability. If you’re a serious hobbyist or a career gamer, the additional support and adjustability of higher-end chairs are worth the additional cost.

Best gaming chair for streamers

Ficmax Massage Gaming Chair

This is one of the most adjustable gaming chairs available. It’s made to last, with fade-resistant high-density foam cushions and a heavy metal frame. It tilts back a full 180 degrees for when you want to capture that extreme reaction for your fans.

This chair has a memory foam cushion and an extendable footrest. You can remove the headrest if it doesn’t work for you, but it does have a great, built-in USB-powered massager. You can raise or lower the armrests to get in just the right position.

Best gaming chair for FPS gamers

Furniwell Gaming Chair

This chair has a tilt-locking mechanism to keep you perfectly in place while you’re playing a first-person shooter, or FPS. This and the extra padded armrests make this chair great for FPS players. It also has a thick headrest and lumbar support for comfortable all-day play. It’s height-adjustable and tilts back up to 150 degrees for taking a break from your screen. The rubber wheels make it easy to move and make quick adjustments during gameplay.

Best gaming chairs for racing gamers

Openwheeler Advanced Racing Seat

If racing games are your main focus, then look no further for the perfect chair. This setup is designed like an actual racing seat, but with added support for your back, neck and shoulders. The gear shifter can be applied to either side of the chair. It’s available in six colors, so it will fit in perfectly at any desk or rec room set up. While it’s compatible with most consoles, the additional features won’t benefit PC gamers. It’s incredibly stable and extremely adjustable. Unfortunately, it doesn’t come with a racing wheel, but it is compatible with other wheelsets.

Best gaming chair for living room gamers

GTRACING Gaming Chair with speakers

If you’re playing away from a desk, such as on a console and TV, your requirements will be different from those of PC gamers. Many gamers enjoy floor gaming chairs; if this is you, check out this list from BestReviews. While these are fun, they’re not especially supportive.

Consider the GTRACING gaming chair with speakers instead. When you’re not close enough to your setup to plug in headphones, you can miss a lot of important auditory cues. This chair takes care of that issue with speakers built into the headset. You will need to get an additional Bluetooth adapter to make it easier to connect your gaming device, however. This chair comes in five colors, has a 360-degree swivel and fully reclines. The thickly padded seat will support you for hours of gameplay.

Best gaming chair for all-day gamers

ZEANUS Racing Style Massage Gaming Chair

This massage gaming chair has a high backrest that’s designed to care for your spine and neck. It has soft, high-quality leather and an adjustable recliner so you can catch a nap in between working and gaming. There’s even a footrest for kicking back and watching streams or conserving your energy on busy workdays.

Best gaming chair for all types of gamers

Noblechairs Epic Gaming Chair

This gaming chair is inspired by the interior design of racecars, and it shows. Not only is this chair sleek, but it’s incredibly supportive. It features soft and thick foam for maximum breathability and comfort. The armrests, while not padded, are adjustable. It reclines up to 35 degrees and is supported by a steel core. It comes in several colors to match any gaming setup. The great materials and customization make it an excellent choice for any type of gamer.

Best gaming chairs for gamers who prioritize comfort

Powerstone Gaming Recliner Massage Sofa

This is a great choice for gamers who truly love gaming as a way to relax. Not only is it a massage chair, but it has a cup holder and an extendable footrest as well. It even has a side pouch where you can store controllers or headsets. The cushions are spongy and breathable, so you won’t overheat even in serious matches. The 360-degree swivel and headrest let you enjoy your game from any angle. Best of all, this chair reclines up to 140 degrees and has eight massage modes.

Best gaming chairs for budget gamers

BestOffice Ergonomic PC Gaming Chair

This chair is a comfy and supportive option for a relatively low price. While it doesn’t recline very far, it has a 360-degree swivel and is height-adjustable. If you want to stay upright and focused, you can lock the back in place as well. It’s a great way to quickly and easily upgrade your gaming and home office setup on a budget.

