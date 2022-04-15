Best headphones for the beach

You can’t always rely on the people you’re with to bring enjoyable music to the beach. Often it’s a bit of a gamble, and you might be stuck there the whole day with terrible tunes. Or, you simply want to drown out the world while taking in the fresh ocean air.

Do you want to swim with your headphones, or do you simply need them when reading a book or catching a few rays? For whichever reason you want to listen to music at the beach, a few options are available.

Best headphones for the beach

Best waterproof earbuds

JBL Endurance Peak II

If thumping bass is what you look for in waterproof earbuds, the Endurance Peak II will have you dancing all day. Using JBL’s Pure Bass tuning system, you can feel every beat while taking to the ocean. In addition, these wireless in-ear earbuds provide 30 hours of music playback when charged through the included case. They also let you make and receive mobile phone calls and are compatible with virtual assistants.

Sold by Amazon

Otium Waterproof Stereo Earphones

With hooks over the lobes, these waterproof earbuds aren’t going anywhere. A battery charge of 1.5 hours gives you music playback of around 10 hours. Bluetooth connectivity lets you move around up to 30 feet away from your mobile device and receive phone calls.

Sold by Amazon

Swimbuds Flip Waterproof Short-Cord Headphones

These in-ear earbuds are made specifically for swimming and use special silicone tips and a goo that blocks any water from coming into your ears. When inserted into your ear canal, it sits flush against the canal at an angle to reduce water drag. The short cable is perfect for looping it around your head and fastening the music source onto the strap of your goggles. While it uses a 3.5-millimeter line to connect to your audio device, the source also needs to be waterproof. The earbuds are rated to be waterproof up to 10 feet.

Sold by Amazon

Best wireless headphones

Sony WH-CH510 Wireless On-Ear Headphones

By using Sony’s smart noise cancellation technology, you can read your book in peace or relax undisturbed at the beach. The wireless on-ear headphones use 30-millimeter audio drivers to produce clear sounds that can be paired with a mobile phone or tablet through Bluetooth. You get 90 minutes of playback from a 10-minute charge with the quick-charge function. The headphones feature a built-in microphone that lets you make and receive mobile phone calls. They’re available in three different colors.

Sold by Amazon

Skullcandy Riff Wireless On-Ear Headphones

For affordable headphones perfect for the beach, Riff is the wireless version of the hugely popular cabled model. From only a 10-minute charge, you get more than two hours worth of battery life, and the total battery capacity is enough for 12 hours of uninterrupted music listening. The durable headband is made from a robust plastic that can take some rough handling, and the ear cups are covered in thick foam. There are controls for volume, track selection and activating the voice assistant on the right ear cup.

Sold by Amazon

JBL Tune 510BT Wireless On-Ear Headphones

The sounds of being at the beach can be delightful, but sometimes you need some deep bass to set the mood. Using JBL’s Pure Bass tuning, the 510BT can certainly get you there. These headphones feature large audio drivers to deliver clear sounds, and the battery life can easily reach around 40 hours from a two-hour charge. Through Bluetooth connectivity, you can make phone calls, change the volume and select your favorite tracks.

Sold by Amazon

SoundCore by Anker Life Q30 Hybrid

An excellent solution for blocking out the sounds of children screaming and dogs barking at the beach, the SoundCore Life Q30 headphones use Anker’s hybrid noise-canceling system. The ear cups integrate dual microphones that use active noise canceling to block up to 95% of ambient sounds. But the best part of these is the significant 40-millimeter drivers that deliver crystal-clear audio for all music genres. In addition, the battery life is good enough for around 40 hours. Primarily sold as wireless headphones, they come with a 3.5-millimeter cable if you prefer a wired option.

Sold by Amazon

Best wired earbuds

Sony MDRXB50AP Extra Bass Earbuds

Sometimes you want to listen to music discreetly while at the beach. If big, over-ear headphones aren’t for you, then these small earbuds from Sony are a good option. Even though they feature 12-millimeter audio drivers, they still manage to deliver deep bass and clear sounds. The in-line volume control has a built-in microphone so you can take phone calls. The Y-type cable keeping the earbuds together won’t tangle, and there’s a slider if you want a tighter fit.

Sold by Amazon

Skullcandy Ink’d+ In-Ear Earbuds

For an affordable option that shouldn’t cause too much stress if they get wet or have a bit of beach sand in them, the Ink’d+ is the perfect pair to throw in a beach bag. They connect to a music source through a 3.5-millimeter cable, come with two different silicone tips and have in-line volume control and microphone. They’re available in nine different colors, and the cable is around 4 feet in length.

Sold by Amazon

Panasonic ErgoFit In-Ear Earbuds

Like most earbuds, these also come with three differently sized silicone tips to ensure a snug fit and block any ambient sounds. The cable is a generous 3.6 feet, and while there’s no in-line volume control or microphone, the 9-millimeter audio drivers produce excellent quality sound.

Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Charlie Fripp writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.