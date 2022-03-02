Which MP3 player for kids is best?

Listening to music helps improve a child’s development in various ways, including expanding language skills, social skills and emotional expression. One of the best ways to accomplish this is by getting the best MP3 player for kids.

If you’re looking for an MP3 player that not only plays music but also gives your child the ability to read e-books, expand their music collection and take notes with a voice recorder, then the one device that ticks all the boxes is the Timmkoo MP3 player.

What to know before you buy an MP3 player for kids

Features of MP3s for kids

Quality MP3 players built for kids have a tougher build than you would find in one built for adult use. So it’s best to buy one that’s intuitive to use and can handle being dropped a few times a day.

Listening duration

Listening to headphones all day can pose problems for kids, but it can be safe depending on the volume and listening duration. While listening to one song at a high volume won’t likely damage their hearing, prolonged listening at a high volume over an extended period certainly will.

If this is a concern, then the best practice is investing in quality headphones with volume-limiting abilities or purchasing an MP3 player for kids with a built-in volume limiter.

MP3 technology

With the advancements in technology that smartphones have made in recent years, it’s understandable to think that MP3 players are obsolete. But the fact is, they still provide significant benefits over smartphones — especially for kids.

For example, you’ll find that your kid can download many more songs because games don’t take up the storage space. You also can’t forget their compact and rugged build, making it perfect for taking on walks or hikes — and if they ever break, they’re much more affordable to replace than a thousand-dollar smartphone!

Modern MP3 players have kept up with features to stay competitive. Some now include options to record music, store photos, watch videos and even tune into the radio.

What to look for in a quality MP3 player for kids

Storage

One of the nice things with MP3 players is that pre-installed apps don’t take up unnecessary storage space. That means there’s more room to fit songs that have higher quality audio.

On average, a 16GB MP3 player can fit about 3,200-4,000 high-quality songs. Another advantage that most MP3 players have is adding additional storage with external cards — an option not available with many smartphones.

Durability

There are two types of MP3 players, and one is better suited for children. The ones better suited for adults are hard-drive-based players that simply aren’t durable due to the moving parts in its design.

Flash-based MP3 players, on the other hand, don’t have moving parts, so they have the benefit of being a lighter-weight, more durable device.

Battery life

Like all electronics, battery life plays a critical role in determining which MP3 player is best for your kid. Battery life lasts much longer in MP3 players that only offer the ability to listen to music and have no other functions, like watching videos or scrolling through photos.

You must also consider how it gets its charge. Is it through actual batteries you replace, or do you have to plug it in and charge every day? This will make a difference in the overall longevity of the player.

How much can you expect to spend on an MP3 player for kids

You can expect to spend anywhere from $30-$100 on an MP3 player, depending on the device’s functionality and hardware. The higher-end ones like the Apple iPod Touch, which have all the same capabilities as a smartphone without the actual phone, will cost more than simpler MP3 players.

MP3 player for kids FAQs

Are cheap MP3 players just as good as the more expensive ones?

A. It depends on the MP3 player. MP3 players on the cheaper end typically have features limited to listening to music. However, you must look at its durability and storage space. You don’t want to buy a cheap one just to have to replace it every three months.

Where do I get the music from?

A. In the early late 1990s and early 2000s, the easiest way to get music was to copy someone’s CD collection. While this is still an option, it’s not common these days. Nowadays, you can sign up for a music service, like Apple Music, Amazon Music or Spotify, that offers affordable family plans.

For Amazon Music, you can simply download the audio file and drag and drop it into your connected MP3 player. For Apple Music, you either need to convert the music file from the default AAC format to an MP3 file or have an MP3 player that has internet capabilities so you can download the Apple Music app. Once you do that, you can download songs for offline use. Spotify is similar.

For Spotify, there’s no way to extract the songs in MP3 format, so to use it, you’ll also need an MP3 player with internet access so you can download and use the Spotify app to play and download music.

Some MP3 players are also specially formulated to be compatible with Apple Music and Spotify in their own ways. It really depends on the MP3 player. Most newer MP3 players also offer Bluetooth and capabilities that let you download music without using cords.

What are the best MP3 player for kids to buy?

Top MP3 player for kids

Timmkoo MP3 player

What you need to know: Touchscreen MP3 player for kids that supports different music formats. It can also connect to Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and has an FM radio.

What you’ll love: A high-tech MP3 player that can also be used for e-books reading and take notes with a voice recorder.

What you should consider: Speaker quality is not the best.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top MP3 player for kids for the money

AGPTEK K1 MP3 Player

What you need to know: With 8GB storage space, there’s plenty of room for all your kid’s favorite music and games to keep them entertained.

What you’ll love: It has a volume limiter to help ensure your kid’s ears don’t get damaged and a speaker for the times they want to rock out together with you. It has a thick, rugged design made for smaller hands and can handle being dropped without significant damage.

What you should consider: It doesn’t have a battery life indicator, so it’s best to constantly charge it when you can.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Sony 8GB Walkman MP3 Player

What you need to know: Sony has evolved from providing music for families with stereo cassettes and CD players to a modern-day MP3.

What you’ll love: Is there a brand name that brings more nostalgia than a Walkman? Pass down the tradition with an MP3 player that gives a high-quality sound and lasts for up to 35 hours without recharging. If 8GB is too much, you can get the 4GB model or level up to 16GB.

What you should consider: You can’t add external storage, so you must consider how much music you’ll store on the device.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Mighty Vibe

What you need to know: The Mighty Vibe is perfect for energetic kids because of its resistance to drops, water and sweat.

What you’ll love: This screen-free MP3 player can play up to 1,000 songs without connecting to a phone or the internet. Because it’s compatible with Spotify and Apple Music, all you need is to sync a playlist and let them listen away!

What you should consider: Its limited functionality may not be worth it for older children.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

