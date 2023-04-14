Even if you’re not the most tech-savvy person, you probably know that a router emits a wireless signal and lets you connect to the internet. Routers may all look alike, but there are key distinctions in how fast they are, how powerful they are and how broad their coverage is.

There are four brands that consistently make great Wi-Fi routers, and no matter what you use the internet for or how often you use it, there’s a router suited to your particular needs.

Top four Wi-Fi router brands

Asus is a top computer electronics brand, and although they focus primarily on laptops, computers and tablets, they also make many high-end wireless routers. Asus is the most popular router brand among gamers, as many of its routers are designed to deliver a flawless gaming experience. However, Asus gaming routers are robust and more expensive than traditional routers.

TP-Link is a popular brand known for its wide range of routers. There are many budget-friendly routers for basic internet tasks, and high-end models deliver fast download speeds and extensive coverage.

D-Link is a trusted brand, and although their routers are typically more affordable than those offered by other brands, such as TP-Link, they deliver similar performance. The only complaint about D-Link routers is about the user interface, but this varies between models and is insignificant if you’re a casual user who only performs internet tasks, such as streaming content, web browsing, sending emails and light gaming.

Netgear has been around for years and makes many high-quality routers. Netgear’s routers generally have a bare-bones design and a user-friendly interface. Also, Netgear’s proprietary security system is included in many models and provides excellent network protection that can keep you safe from hackers.

Top features to look for in a quality Wi-Fi router

These are the top features and considerations to keep an eye out for when shopping for a quality router:

Wi-Fi speed is measured in gigabits per second. The faster the router, the faster you can download files, load websites and perform other online-based tasks.

Best Wi-Fi routers

Asus AX1800 Wi-Fi 6 Router

This router offers ultrafast Wi-Fi speed and supports MUMIMO and OFDMA techniques to communicate with multiple devices simultaneously without decreasing performance. It has parental controls and AiProtection for keeping your network safe.

Asus AX5700 Wi-Fi 6 Gaming Router

This gaming router supports speeds up to 5,700 megabits per second and has a mobile gaming mode for reducing input lag when playing games on a tablet or smartphone. It has WPA3 encrypted protection and can connect to mesh routers for a whole-home network.

Asus ROG Rapture Wi-Fi 6 Gaming Router

If you’re a serious gamer looking for a router with cutting-edge hardware, this router will not disappoint. It prioritizes game servers and has a 1.8 gigahertz Quad Core processor for delivering blazing-fast download and upload speeds.

TP-Link AC1900 Smart Wi-Fi Router

As one of the more affordable routers TP-Link offers, the AC1900 doesn’t deliver connection speeds as fast as other routers, but it’s an excellent buy for smaller households and networks. Plus, it supports TP-Link OneMesh Wi-Fi extenders.

TP-Link AX5400 Wi-Fi 6 Router

This dual-band router provides extensive coverage and has six beam-forming antennas. It has several ventilated ports for improved airflow, TP-Link HomeShield for advanced security and protection and supports speeds up to 4.8Gbps on the 5-gigahertz band.

TP-Link AX3000 Router

The AX3000 offers up to 3,000 Mbps, making it perfect for gaming, streaming and more. Its design prevents it from heating up and it offers increased security and a longer battery life.

D-Link AX5400 Wi-Fi 6 Router

This router can reach speeds up to 5.4Gbps and is ideal for 4K streaming, gaming and downloading large files. It supports up to six simultaneous device connections without any drop-off in performance, and Target Wake Time helps reduce battery consumption for smart devices.

D-Link AC1200 Wi-Fi Router

If you use the internet to stream TV shows or movies from time to time, this Wi-Fi router should suffice. It has a high-powered amplifier for broad coverage in small- to medium-size homes, and profile-based parental controls let users keep tabs on their kids’ online browsing.

D-Link AX1800 Wi-Fi 6 Router

This router is cheaper than other D-Link models but offers fast speeds and supports Mesh technology. The 5-gigahertz band speeds are up to 38% faster than those on AC routers, and it works with Alexa and Google Assistant for quick Wi-Fi connection setup.

Netgear 4-Stream R6700AX Wi-Fi 6 Router

This mid-tier router covers up to 1,500 square feet for up to 20 devices simultaneously. It’s compatible with any cable internet service provider and connection, including cable, satellite, fiber and DSL. Plus, it comes with a 30-day free trial of Netgear security.

Netgear Nighthawk 6-Stream AX5400 RAX50 Wi-Fi 6 Router

Hardcore gamers will love this high-performance router. It has a triple-core 1.5-gigahertz processor, covers 2,500 square feet and has Netgear All-in-One Armor security with advanced parental controls.

Netgear R6080 AC1000 Wi-Fi Router

This router delivers fast Wi-Fi performance and is excellent for homes up to 1,000 square feet. It supports WPA2 wireless security protocols, can accommodate up to 15 devices and has four ethernet ports for stable wired connections to your devices.

