Which Lenovo gaming laptop is best?

Known for its innovative technology, Lenovo is a leading provider of gaming laptops, specifically the IdeaPad and Legion laptops. These machines are reliable and have exceptional performance, making them perfect for avid and casual gamers alike.

If you want to play graphic-intensive modern games, the best Lenovo gaming laptop is the Legion 7i Gen 6 Intel for its sleek design and powerful specifications.

What to know before you buy a Lenovo gaming laptop

Legion vs. IdeaPad

When it comes to gaming laptops, Lenovo has two main offerings:

Legion: Specifically designed with gamers in mind, this line of laptops can handle virtual reality, eSports and any other modern games. They come with Windows 10 Pro and have RGB backlit keyboards, discrete graphics cards and DDR5 memory. They have a lightweight, sleek design that doesn’t sacrifice performance.

IdeaPad: Versatile enough for regular use and intensive gaming, this line is a more budget-friendly alternative to the Legion machines. Stylish and portable, these laptops have powerful processors, full HD displays, premium discrete graphics and more.

Build quality

Lenovo’s gaming laptops are made with durable plastic and aluminum, standard materials for these machines. The brand’s newer models are incredibly durable with a solid lid and a robust keyboard with minimal give.

That said, there are a few things to consider when it comes to the build quality. Before getting a laptop, make sure the hinges are durable. Along with the screen, hinges are usually the first thing to break or stop working properly. With Lenovo, though, this shouldn’t be a problem if you open and close the laptop carefully.

Also, check the machine’s internal components, such as the fans and speakers. Internal fans can keep the laptop cool during intensive gaming sessions, but some laptops can overheat. As for the speaker quality, most gaming laptops don’t have the crispest audio. Still, any Lenovo machine should have clear enough audio for basic gameplay.

Screen quality

Most Lenovo gaming laptops have a screen resolution of:

2560 x 1600

1920 x 1080 (Full HD)

Common screen sizes are:

17.3 inches

16 inches

15.6 inches

14 inches

For context, most computer monitors have a screen size of 23 to 27 inches or larger.

Overall, Lenovo’s gaming machines have a vivid, detailed display. Most also have a refresh rate of at least 165 hertz, ensuring smooth gameplay.

What to look for in a quality Lenovo gaming laptop

Central processing unit

The central processing unit, or CPU, is essentially the brain behind any computer. Lenovo gaming laptops use either Intel or AMD (Ryzen).

Intel CPUs range from i3 to i9.

range from i3 to i9. AMD CPUs range from Ryzen 3 to Ryzen 9

Generally, the higher the number, the stronger the machine and the better the overall performance. For gaming laptops, go with at least an Intel i5 or a Ryzen 5.

Graphics card

Most Lenovo gaming laptops use the NVIDIA graphical processing unit. However, some use AMD’s Radeon line.

NVIDIA’s latest line of graphics cards is the RTX 30 series. For a basic gaming system, you’re looking at an RTX 3050 at minimum. For more intensive games, go with a higher-tier option such as the RTX 3090. As for the Radeon line, the latest and best offering is the Radeon RX 6000 series.

Besides this, gaming laptops come with one of the following:

Discrete graphics: Often found in desktop computers, discrete graphics come on a separate card from the main processing unit. It uses dedicated memory and requires more power. However, it also offers higher performance for intensive gaming and software.

Often found in desktop computers, discrete graphics come on a separate card from the main processing unit. It uses dedicated memory and requires more power. However, it also offers higher performance for intensive gaming and software. Integrated graphics: This is built directly into the processor and doesn’t rely on a separate memory bank for graphics. As a result, it uses less power and produces less heat. On the downside, integrated graphics isn’t as powerful as discrete graphics.

Storage and RAM

Most Lenovo gaming laptops use a solid-state drive, which is smaller and easier to fit into a laptop chassis than a mechanical hard drive. A solid-state drive is also typically faster than a hard drive, making it ideal for modern gaming.

Today, Lenovo laptops usually have a solid-state drive with at least 512GB, though some go up to 1,000GB (one terabyte). Machines that use a hard drive typically have at least one terabyte of space. Some laptops have a combination of both.

As for RAM, most entry-level gaming laptops have 8GB. For avid gamers, look for a machine with at least 16GB RAM, which is required for more demanding games.

Temperature control

Even gaming laptops are prone to overheating, especially when running graphic-intensive games. When a system overheats, it tends to go into thermal throttling, which helps lower the machine’s internal temperature. The downside of this is that it also limits the laptop’s ability to process whatever is running, decreasing performance.

There are a few ways to prevent a laptop from overheating. One is to get a gaming laptop with a weaker GPU. This will lower the overall performance, but it will help the machine run consistently. Another option is to use a cooling pad under the laptop.

Even though Lenovo’s laptops have decent build quality, they can still overheat occasionally. If this occurs, either stop running the current game or program or lower the settings.

Ports

Lenovo’s laptops usually have the following ports:

Standard Type-C or Type-A USB port

HDMI port

Ethernet port

When it comes to the USB port, choose a machine based on how many cords you’re going to plug into it. If, for example, you have a separate mouse, external hard drive and second monitor, you need at least three USB ports. Typically, two or three USB ports are ideal for gaming.

Battery life

At full charge, Lenovo laptops have four to seven hours of battery life when running moderately intensive games.

How much you can expect to spend on a Lenovo gaming laptop

Entry-level Lenovo gaming laptops cost $1,000-$1,400. Higher-end machines cost $1,500-$2,000. Check the website for any deals or discounts.

Lenovo gaming laptop FAQ

What are other good gaming laptop brands?

A. Besides Lenovo, Asus, MSI and Alienware all offer a wide range of powerful gaming laptops. However, most of these machines come at a higher price point, so Lenovo is a good place to start if you want a more budget-friendly option.

What Lenovo accessories are there?

A. For computers, Lenovo accessories include a three-in-one travel hub, wireless mice, cooling fans, gaming headsets, wireless keyboards, power adaptors, webcams, workstation docks, external hard drives and more.

Does Lenovo offer any special deals?

A. Some Lenovo laptops and desktops come with a free Xbox Game Pass for the first three months after purchase. This pass includes a library of at least 100 computer games.

What’s the best Lenovo gaming laptop to buy?

Top Lenovo gaming laptop

Legion 7i Gen 6 Intel

What you need to know: With a 16-inch display, this powerful gaming laptop can run any modern game without a problem.

What you’ll love: It has a 10th-generation Intel Core i7, NVIDIA GeForce RTX2070 graphics card, 16GB memory and 1TB solid-state drive. Plus, it has an anti-glare full-HD screen. It also comes with Windows 10, a three-month Xbox Game Pass and a one-year warranty.

What you should consider: Those with many games in their library might need more storage.

Where to buy: Sold by Lenovo

Top Lenovo gaming laptop for the money

Legion 5 Gen 6 Gaming Laptop

What you need to know: This budget-friendly machine can handle nearly any modern computer game you throat at it.

What you’ll love: It has a 15-inch full-HD display with crisp resolution and color accuracy. It also comes with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 series graphics card powerful enough for modern gaming. And it comes with a free 3-month Xbox Game Pass with full access to the Xbox library.

What you should consider: The battery life caps out at around 6 hours.

Where to buy: Sold by Lenovo

Worth checking out

Legion 7i 15-Inch Gaming Laptop

What you need to know: A step down from Lenovo’s latest offerings, this fully calibrated machine is fast, sleek and powerful enough to run any modern game.

What you’ll love: It uses an NVIDIA graphics card and has an ultra-fast refresh rate. Along with a durable build, this laptop has 32GB of memory and seven hours of battery life.

What you should consider: It only has a terabyte of solid-state drive storage.

Where to buy: Sold by Lenovo

