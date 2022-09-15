Which LCD TV is best?

If you’re old enough to remember what it was like to own a cathode-ray tube TV, you likely have a deep appreciation for liquid crystal displays. LCDs are the standard for modern TVs, and unlike CRT TVs, they look fantastic and don’t take up too much room.

It can be challenging to decide which LCD TV is right for you. However, the Sony X90J 75-Inch Bravia XR Full Array LED 4K Ultra HD Smart Google TV is a top choice as it delivers stunning visuals, outstanding clarity and many streaming options.

What to know before you buy an LCD TV

Liquid crystal display vs. light-emitting diode

If terms such as LCD and LED have thrown you off while shopping for a new TV, you’re not alone. These terms can be confusing for many, but LED is essentially a type of LCD.

LCD TVs used to use a panel of cold cathode fluorescent lamps for backlighting, but this technology cause overheating and makes TVs thicker. LED TVs use an array of tiny light-emitting bulbs that run brighter and longer, and because they’re smaller, it allows for thinner TVs.

Size

A big-screen TV is ideal if you want to set up a home theater or entertainment hub. However, ensuring you have ample space to set up or mount any TV over 55 inches wide is crucial. If you want a TV for a bedroom or family room, anything between 40 and 55 inches is usually appropriate. However, anything under 37 inches is suitable for smaller spaces and kitchens.

Resolution

A TV’s resolution indicates how clear and lifelike images appear. TVs with a lower resolution are cheaper, but the picture quality isn’t as good as one with a high-definition resolution. The more pixel lines a screen can display horizontally, the higher its resolution.

Standard definition displays 480 horizontal pixel lines.

displays 480 horizontal pixel lines. Standard high-definition displays 720 horizontal pixel lines and looks noticeably superior to a standard definition display.

displays 720 horizontal pixel lines and looks noticeably superior to a standard definition display. Full high-definition displays 1080 pixels and is considered the standard resolution of modern TVs.

displays 1080 pixels and is considered the standard resolution of modern TVs. Quad high-definition displays 1,440 pixels and offers impressive clarity and visuals.

displays 1,440 pixels and offers impressive clarity and visuals. Ultra high-definition or 4K displays offer twice as much clarity as Full HD displays and deliver stunning lifelike images and fantastic picture quality.

What to look for in a quality LCD TV

High-dynamic range

HDR is an excellent feature most TVs have that significantly enhances picture quality by making bright spots brighter and dark areas darker. This creates improved contrast and a more enjoyable viewing experience.

Connectivity

All TVs come with high-definition multimedia interface inputs, which are standard connectivity ports for hooking up cable boxes, video games consoles and other devices. However, you should also ensure a TV has a couple of USB ports. You can use a USB port to hook up your laptop or an external hard drive and charge video game console peripherals and accessories.

Organic light-emitting diode TVs

OLED TVs aren’t yet as common as standard LED or even quantum light-emitting diode TVs, but they offer the best picture quality. OLED pixels produce light on their own, allowing them to be turned on or off individually, reproducing deep blacks and more accurate colors.

How much you can expect to spend on an LCD TV

It depends on the size and resolution, but a TV under 40 inches costs less than $500. For a midsize TV between 40 and 55 inches, you can expect to spend $500-$1,000. If you’re looking for a home theater display, the best TVs can cost up to $2,000.

LCD TV FAQ

Are LCD TVs energy efficient?

A. Yes. However, an LED TV is more energy efficient and can help you save 30%-70% more power than any other screen type.

Should I get an 8K LCD TV?

A. 8K LCD TVs are expensive and can produce spectacular picture quality. However, the lack of 8K content makes them a poor investment for the time being.

What’s the best LCD TV to buy?

Top LCD TV

Sony X90J 75-inch Bravia XR Full Array LED 4K Ultra HD Smart Google TV

What you need to know: This TV is perfect for those who want a centerpiece to a home theater setup and don’t mind splurging on a big screen.

What you’ll love: It has a sophisticated processor to deliver true blacks, high brightness and deep contrast. The XR Triluminous Pro technology reproduces billions of vivid colors and natural-looking picture quality. The Google TV interface is fluid and user-friendly, and users can access the Sony-exclusive Bravia Core streaming service.

What you should consider: It’s unsuitable for bright environments as many users complain about glare issues. Also, some reported corners and edges looking darker than the rest of the screen.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top LCD TV for the money

Hisense ULED Premium 55U8G QLED Series 55-inch Android 4K Smart TV

What you need to know: This TV has a dazzling display. You’d be hard-pressed to find another value pick with as many features.

What you’ll love: It offers a broad range of colors and excellent contrast, and Ultra Move removes digital noise during fast-moving scenes. It has a 120-hertz refresh rate, making it suitable for gaming, and Dolby Vision HDR and Dolby Atmos sound technology combine for an immersive viewing experience.

What you should consider: The frame is thicker than other 4K TVs. Also, when the microphone is disabled, three LED lights stay lit, which some customers find distracting.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

LG NanoCell 90 Series 65-Inch 4K Smart UHD TV

What you need to know: This TV displays over 8.3 million active pixels and lifelike visuals. It’s perfect for a home entertainment hub.

What you’ll love: The TV delivers precise and vibrant colors at wide angles using Nano Color and Nano Accuracy. The A7 Gen 3 processor facilitates AI image and 4K upscaling for standard HD content, and the WebOS platform is user-friendly. Also, the Magic remote has voice and motion controls.

What you should consider: The viewing angles are mediocre, and there’s a noticeable motion blur from time to time.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Kevin Luna writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.