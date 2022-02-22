Skip to content
KOIN.com
Portland
31°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Is Portland Over?
Eye on NW Politics
Oregon
Washington
Special Reports
Russia and Ukraine Conflict
Crime
Civic Affairs
National
Washington DC
Entertainment
MysteryWire.com
Mainstream Weedia
Positive Vibes
Where We Live
Northwest Grown
BestReviews
Black History Month
Top Stories
SAR team pauses training to help injured hiker
Reynold’s School District offering hiring bonuses at job fair
Video
Affidavit sheds light on Normandale Park shooting
How ‘tax-friendly’ is Oregon?
Coronavirus
COVID-19 Data
Weather
Closings and Delays
Weather Radar
Weather Alerts
Pet Walk Forecast
Weather Photos
Oregon and Washington Weather Webcams
Eye on Climate
Earthquakes
Ski Conditions
KOIN 6 Weather Kids
Traffic
Traffic Cams
Video
KOIN 6 Live Newscasts
KOIN Live Stream Events
KOIN Now
CBSN
CBS Shows
TV Listings
AM Extra
Move it Monday
Mayor Monday
Tech Tuesday
Wallet Wednesday
Foodie Friday
Sports
High School Spotlight
Everyday Northwest
Community
Northwest Lifestyle Sponsor
Giving
Remarkable Women
Contests
Choose Local
Eye on the Northwest
CWhat’s
Second Chance Pets
SOLVE
Local Events
About Us
Portland’s CW
Meet the Team
Regional News Partners
Work for Us
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
ReportIt
KOIN 6 News Mobile Apps
Newsletters
KOIN 6 Text Alerts
PR Newswire Press Releases
KOIN, KRCW EEO Public File Report
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
About BestReviews
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work for Us
Search
Search
Search
Gloves
Best black fingerless gloves
Trending Stories
OR aims to roll out digital vaccine cards by late March
Oregon lawmakers advance self-service gas bill
Ticket required to drive the Historic Columbia River HWY this summer
Affidavit sheds light on Normandale Park shooting
Video: Herd of elk takes a stroll on Oregon coast
Video