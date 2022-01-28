Best bladder control pads

Whether you’re addressing serious incontinence issues or just need a small amount of leak protection, bladder leakage is a common problem, and bladder control pads can keep you safe and dry all day long.

Which bladder control pad is best?

Whether you’re dealing with serious incontinence problems or just need a little bit of leak protection, bladder leakage is a common condition, and bladder control pads can keep you dry and safe all day long while you live your life.

Poise Long Ultimate Incontinence Pads for Women feature excellent odor control and a long design for extra protection.

What to know before you buy bladder control pads

Causes of incontinence

Incontinence can stem from multiple conditions, including stress, aging and particular medical conditions. Incontinence can even be caused by severe arthritis, since this makes it more difficult to get to the bathroom when you really need to go.

The severity of your bladder leakage or incontinence can range from slight leakage that’s not a daily issue to actively losing control of your bladder movements on a daily or regular basis in a way that interferes with your life.

How these pads work

Also known as incontinence pads, bladder control pads are meant to absorb huge amounts of urine, but some pads are more heavy-duty than others. They usually include dense, interlaced cotton layers to soak up any extra liquid. These pads keep you feeling safe and dry, so you can live your life without worrying about having any accidents.

Types of pads

Bladder control pads come in various absorbency levels, sizes and shapes, so you can find the right type of pad for your needs. There are options for all genders, ages and sizes. There are other ways to keep your bladder control issues under control besides just wearing bladder control pads, including taking bladder control supplements.

What to look for in quality bladder control pads

Pad shapes

There are a few different pad shapes, including long, wide, extra-duty and nighttime:

Long: Some bladder control pads come in a super-long shape, covering you from front to back. These pads might fit your body better than wide pads.

Some bladder control pads come in a super-long shape, covering you from front to back. These pads might fit your body better than wide pads. Wide: Other pads are designed with a wide shape, so you can feel full coverage from one side to another. Wide pads might fit your body better, depending on your body shape.

Other pads are designed with a wide shape, so you can feel full coverage from one side to another. Wide pads might fit your body better, depending on your body shape. Extra-duty: All bladder control pads are very absorbent, but look for extra-duty or heavy pads if you’re prone to full bladder movements when you have an incontinence incident. These pads are meant to protect you better from any kind of leakage.

All bladder control pads are very absorbent, but look for extra-duty or heavy pads if you’re prone to full bladder movements when you have an incontinence incident. These pads are meant to protect you better from any kind of leakage. Nighttime: Search for nighttime pads if you’re prone to having involuntary bladder movements while you’re asleep.

Absorbency

Absorbency is one of the most important features to look for when searching for bladder control pads. If you have a serious urinary incontinence issue, then you need highly absorbent pads, but you can get away with pads with less absorbency if you only need a little protection.

Comfort

Comfort is a crucial feature to consider — since you’re likely going to wear your pad for long stretches of time, you need to make sure that whatever pads you purchase are as comfortable as possible.

How much you can expect to spend on bladder control pads

Bladder control pads range in price from about $15-$40, depending on the quality, quantity, features, materials and construction of the pads.

Bladder control pads FAQ

What’s the difference between menstrual pads and bladder control pads?

A. Many menstrual pad brands also offer bladder control pads, but it’s important not to confuse the two. You can use a menstrual pad for some light urinary leakage if you don’t have a bladder control pad available at the moment.

However, menstrual pads are designed for absorbing period flow rather than a pure liquid such as urine, so they aren’t the best for keeping you dry when you need it the most. Conversely, bladder control pads are very absorbent and specifically meant for absorbing urine without any uncomfortable leakage.

What can I do to help my leaky bladder?

A. There’s no surefire cure for a leaky bladder, but there are some techniques you can try to help improve your condition. Some medical experts suggest that you avoid particular substances such as caffeine, alcohol and carbonated beverages to see if removing these drinks from your diet can help your need to pee become more regular. Experts also suggest losing weight if you’re in a higher weight range, since this is often connected to urinary leakage.

What are the best bladder control pads to buy?

Top bladder control pads

Poise Long Ultimate Incontinence Pads for Women

What you need to know: These customer favorite, top-selling bladder control pads are comfortable, absorbent and made by a trusted brand.

What you’ll love: These pads feature excellent odor control and a long design for extra protection. They’re absorbent and comfortable to wear both day and night, and they feel dry against your skin.

What you should consider: Some longtime customers say that the pads have been redesigned and are no longer as effective.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top bladder control pads for the money

Always Discreet Bladder Leaks Extra-Heavy Long Pads

What you need to know: These bladder control pads provide excellent comfort and a superior fit with protection that works well for most consumers.

What you’ll love: These pads are very comfortable and help prevent leaks around the edges. They leave your skin feeling dry, and the no-bulk design of the pads doesn’t show through your clothing.

What you should consider: These pads aren’t absorbent enough for major leakage or overnight wear.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Depend for Men Maximum Incontinence Guards

What you need to know: These pads are the ideal choice for men with urinary incontinence due to the moisture protection and design.

What you’ll love: These pads do an excellent job of protecting against odor, with a fit made for men to offer leak protection without any uncomfortable bulk. The guards come with side leak barriers.

What you should consider: These might not work well for everyone. There are some issues with the adhesive failing after a couple of hours.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Alex Kilpatrick writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.