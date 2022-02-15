Best beach wall art

Not everyone favors a white or golden sandy beach dotted with palm trees. Some people prefer a rocky beach or a black sand beach.

Which beach wall art is best?

The widespread popularity of the beach plus the sense of serenity beach scenes tend to convey is one reason why beach wall art is plentiful. If you’re not a fan of the traditional Caribbean-esque beach rendering, there’s plenty of variety to suit your tastes.

However, for fans of this lush type of beachscape, the IDEA4WALL Window Scenery of Beautiful Tropical Beach Wrapped Canvas Graphic Art might be perfect. This giclee print depicts a tranquil tropical beach complete with verdant palm trees and turquoise water.

What to know before you buy beach wall art

What constitutes beach wall art?

The beach is the most obvious element of beach wall art. But will any beach do, and what are some other elements? The answer to the first question is a resounding “yes.” Beaches are not one-size-fits-all, and this is a good thing. Not everyone favors a white or golden sandy beach dotted with palm trees. Some people prefer a rocky beach on the shores of a northeastern state or one of the famous black sand beaches of the Hawaiian islands.

That said, palm trees play a co-starring role in many beach scenes depicted in wall art. Water, whether calm or wild, is almost always included. Shells, starfish, sand dollars, seaweed, flowers, boats and water-dwelling creatures might also be present.

Regardless of your personal taste and preferences, there’s a piece of beach wall art that’ll play to them.

Literal vs. abstract

Two of the broad categories that beach wall art falls under are literal and abstract. Literal art is exactly as it sounds: it depicts its subjects literally, in a realistic way. Abstract artists, on the other hand, take artistic liberties with their subjects. The objects they depict might not be evident immediately. These pieces are more subjective and open to individual interpretation. Abstract beach wall art is less plentiful than its literal counterpart.

Hanging art

A tape measure is the best tool to make the task of evenly hanging wall art easier. Take the measurements of the piece first by running the tape from one edge or corner to the opposite one. Then lightly place pencil marks on the wall once you’ve copied the piece’s dimensions onto it. These marks will act as a “map” of sorts to show you exactly where you should place the wall art to ensure it’s even.

What to look for in quality beach wall art

Shape

Square and rectangular are the most common shapes for wall art. Pieces designed in a square or rectangle shape have a portrait or landscape orientation. The former has a vertical appearance and the latter has a horizontal one.

Size

You can find beach wall art in the perfect size for your home, regardless of how many square feet it comprises. The trick is choosing a piece in the right size for the intended wall. This is another time when a tape measure is handy. Compare the dimensions of any piece under consideration to the measurements of the wall where you’ll hang it.

Individual vs. set

If you’re seeking a mix and match approach to your home decor, purchasing beach wall art individually is probably the best approach. However, if finding complementary pieces is challenging for you, a set of two or more pieces might be the safest bet.

How much you can expect to spend on beach wall art

High-quality beach wall art isn’t cheap. It can cost anywhere from $35 to thousands or even millions of dollars.

Beach wall art FAQ

Do you have to frame beach wall art?

A. Fortunately, unless your heart is set on framed beach wall art, a frame is no longer necessary to create a polished effect. Instead, you can opt for a piece made with a wrapped canvas.

What’s the right number of beach wall art pieces for a single wall?

A. You don’t want your walls to look bare or cluttered. This size of the wall and the dimensions of the wall art should be taken into account when deciding how many pieces to display.

What’s the best beach wall art to buy?

Top beach wall art

IDEA4WALL Window Scenery of Beautiful Tropical Beach Wrapped Canvas Graphic Art

What you need to know: This view of an exotic beach through an open window will transport you to the tropics.

What you’ll love: You might just hear the waves lapping and feel the rays of the sun when you display this wall art. High-definition giclee modern canvas printing brings the piece to life in vivid color. The effect makes the turquoise blue of the water and the green of the palm fronds pop.

What you should consider: People who prefer a more abstract aesthetic might not appreciate the literal representation of a beach.

Where to buy: Sold by Wayfair

Top beach wall art for the money

Sand & Stable Changing Tides by Bree Madden Picture Frame Photograph on Wood

What you need to know: If a moody beach is more your style, you’ll love this framed photograph depicting one in black and white.

What you’ll love: Not all beach wall art has to be bright and colorful to make an impression, as proven by this black-and-white photograph. In it, a wave recedes into the water on the shores of an empty beach. Palm trees and buildings on the horizon provide relief to the stark image in the foreground.

What you should consider: At least one buyer felt the price of the photograph was high for the quality of the piece.

Where to buy: Sold by Wayfair

Worth checking out

Trademark Fine Art Coast Line 1 by Anthony Casay Print on Canvas

What you need to know: The moon illuminates a beach fringed with flowers in bold pink and orange hues.

What you’ll love: Waves break on the shore of this twilight shoreline, which could be located just about anywhere in the world. A full moon provides a source of light, accentuating the brilliant colors of the flowers in the foreground. Mountains in the background enhance the sense of depth conveyed by the scene.

What you should consider: Several buyers encountered quality control issues, including an off-center hanger and loosely fitting canvas.

Where to buy: Sold by Wayfair

