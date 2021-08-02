Which dehumidifier should I get?

Air should flow freely around a dehumidifier, so place it at a distance from the wall to provide adequate space on all sides.

Which dehumidifier is best?

When the weather gets hot and humid, a high-quality dehumidifier can help keep your home dry and comfortable all summer long. It can even prevent damage in moisture-prone spaces like your basement by stopping mold and mildew from growing.

Picking a dehumidifier is mainly about choosing one that’s powerful enough to handle the space you plan to use it in. You should also opt for an Energy Star-rated model, so you know it operates efficiently and will be affordable to run.

On the hunt for a dehumidifier to keep your home fresh and dry? These are some of the best dehumidifiers available.

Best dehumidifiers

TOSOT 35 Pint Dehumidifier

This Energy Star-rated dehumidifier can effectively handle a room up to 3000 square feet in size, removing up to 35 pints of water every 24 hours. It stops running once the bucket fills up and can be connected to a drain hose for automatic draining. You can also set a target humidity, so it turns off once it’s reached the desired level.

Pure Enrichment PureDry Deluxe Dehumidifier

With two speed levels, this dehumidifier can extract up to 20 ounces of water from a room per day. It features an auto-off timer that lets you choose from 4- and 8-hour options to conserve power. It also has a transparent water tank, so you always know when to empty the tank.

Frigidaire High Humidity 50-Pint Capacity Dehumidifier

Boasting custom humidity control, this dehumidifier lets you set a precise level of humidity. It has a front-loading bucket with a handle to prevent spills when draining the water. The three speed settings on the fan improve its cooling abilities.

Midea 3000 Sq. Ft. Dehumidifier

An excellent option for medium to large spaces like a basement, this dehumidifier has an auto-restart feature that restores your chosen settings if there’s a power outage. It also offers extremely quiet operation, coming in at just 51 decibels, or the same noise level as quiet conversation. Its easy-to-clean reusable filter keeps maintenance costs low.

Eva-Dry Edv-1100 Electric Petite Dehumidifier

If you’re looking for a highly portable dehumidifier, this compact model is a safe bet. It is extremely user-friendly—you only have to plug it in and turn it on. Additionally, an indicator light lets you know when it’s time to empty it.

Honeywell Energy Star Dehumidifier

Thanks to the sturdy, washable air filter, this dehumidifier is easy to maintain. It alerts you when it’s time to clean the filter and features a detachable water tank with a comfort-grip handle for easy draining. The 24-hour timer can help conserve energy.

Toshiba 50-Pint Energy Star Dehumidifier

This lightweight dehumidifier features four wheels, so it’s easy to move from room to room. It can remove up to 50 pints of moisture a day and features an alert to let you know when it’s time to empty the tank. It can also run on either automatic or personalized manual settings.

LG PuriCare 50-Pint Energy Star Dehumidifier

If you need a dehumidifier that can handle larger spaces, this model can effectively remove moisture from up to 2000 square feet. Its unique bucket is completely clear and loads on the unit’s side, so you can drain it without any spills.

CRANE Portable Dehumidifier

For small spaces, this compact half-gallon dehumidifier gets the job done. It can cover up to 300 square feet and offers two speed settings to keep your room comfortable. Its sleek, compact design takes up a minimal amount of space.

Danby 30-Pint Dehumidifier

Suitable for spaces up to 2500 square feet in size, this dehumidifier is Energy Star-rated for efficient operation. It features a user-friendly LED display and electronic controls and two fan speeds for versatility. The smart dehumidify feature also automatically controls the room’s humidity based on the ambient temperature to ensure you’re always comfortable.

Honeywell Basement & Large Room Dehumidifier

You won’t find a better dehumidifier for large spaces than this model, which can remove up to 70 pints of moisture from spaces up to 4000 square feet in size per day. It’s also WiFi-enabled and Alexa compatible, so you can control its settings from anywhere in your home.

Keystone 50-Pint Dehumidifier

With electronic controls and an LED display, this dehumidifier couldn’t be easier to use. It boasts a transparent water level indicator that lets you know when to empty the bucket and an automatic shutoff when the tank fills up. It offers four settings too, so you can get your home as comfortable as possible.

Eva-Dry Wireless Mini Dehumidifier

This mini dehumidifier removes moisture using silica beads that can last for 20 to 30 days. It’s safe for children and pets while keeping small spaces dry and odor-free. It’s completely cable-free and doesn’t require any batteries either, so it’s convenient and portable.

hOmeLabs 4500 Sq. Ft. Energy Star Dehumidifier

This dehumidifier can remove as much as 50 pints of moisture per day to improve your room’s air quality. It features a sleek, clean look that works in most spaces, and built-in wheels for easy movement. It also has a drain hose outlet for a continuous draining option.

