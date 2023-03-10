These decorations and party supplies will have you feeling the luck of the Irish

You don’t necessarily have to be Irish to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day, a holiday honoring the patron saint of Ireland. That’s because it’s become an occasion for enjoying good food and drink for anyone who wants to have a good time.

If you’re hosting a St. Patrick’s Day party this year, you’ll need decorations, tools to prepare classic Irish food, drinkware for enjoying beer and other supplies to help everyone get in a festive mood.

In this article: Blowout Fun Inflatable St. Patrick’s Day Gnomes with Rainbow, Glaring St. Patrick’s Day Decoration Pillow Covers and Kaisnova Decorative Shamrock Lights.

What to do for your St. Patrick’s Day party

Getting your guests in the mood to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day all starts with the right decorations. You can greet your friends and family with a St. Patrick’s Day inflatable in your yard or a wreath on your front door. Inside your home, decorative throw pillows, tablecloths, string lights and fun signs with leprechauns, shamrocks and rainbows can also help set the perfect mood.

When planning your St. Patrick’s Day party menu, classic Irish dishes like shepherd’s pie, corned beef and cabbage and Irish stew are sure to be a hit. Sugar cookies cut into shamrock shapes and decorated with green icing are the perfect dessert, too.

And don’t forget the beverages for your party. Irish beer like Guinness and Smithwick’s are perfect for toasting the holiday, but you can serve any beer you like. You may also want to have Irish whiskey on your bar cart for guests who prefer harder alcohol. Irish cream liqueur, like the famous Bailey’s, blends whiskey, cream and vanilla and chocolate flavors, making it ideal for many St. Patrick’s Day cocktails.

Best St. Patrick’s Day party supplies

Blowout Fun Inflatable St. Patrick’s Day Gnomes with Rainbow

Welcome guests to your party with this fun inflatable that offers a fresh twist on the usual leprechaun decor. It takes just a few minutes to inflate and has built-in lights to keep it visible after dark. The weather-resistant polyester is highly durable, too.

Sold by Amazon

Gudelak 6-foot St. Patrick’s Day Inflatable Leprechaun

Go with a classic look for your St. Patrick’s Day inflatable with this leprechaun and his pot of gold. It stands 6 feet tall, so it works well for large yards. It also inflates in minutes with a built-in fan and has bright LED lights to illuminate it at night.

Sold by Amazon

The Holiday Aisle St. Patrick’s Day 24-inch Welcome Wreath

Guests will know exactly where the party is with this St. Patrick’s Day wreath on your front door. It has a painted welcome sign in the center and features handcrafted burlap fibers with touches of green.

Sold by Wayfair

Northlight 24-Inch Unlit Ribbons and Shamrocks St. Patrick’s Day Wreath

If you want more pizazz from your St. Patrick’s Day wreath, this option offers ribbons and bright green ornaments to create a festive look. It also features glitter shamrocks and is perfect for hanging on a mantle, door or wall.

Sold by Home Depot and Amazon

Glaring St. Patrick’s Day Decoration Pillow Covers

Get your sofa ready for your party with these St. Patrick’s Day pillow covers that fit any 18-inch by 18-inch throw pillow. Each set contains four unique patterns that feature green plaid and fun shamrock touches. The covers are machine-washable, too.

Sold by Amazon

Descpas St. Patrick’s Day Decorations Sign

This set includes two St. Patrick’s Day signs, one that reads “welcome” and another that reads “blessed.” They’re ideal for decorating your front door, but you can also set them on a bookshelf or table. They’re made of durable wood that will last from year to year, too.

Sold by Amazon

Kaisnova Decorative Shamrock Lights

These adorable shamrock-shaped string lights can help make your St. Patrick’s Day party feel more festive. They’re waterproof, so you can use them indoors or outdoors. They are also easy to set up and come with a wireless remote to switch from different flashing and twinkling modes.

Sold by Amazon

Lushvida St. Patrick’s Day Tablecloth

This festive shamrock-patterned tablecloth makes setting the table for your St. Patrick’s Day party easy. It is made of durable polyester and comes in multiple sizes to fit many tables. It’s machine-washable for easy cleaning.

Sold by Amazon

All-Clad Programmable Slow Cooker

This premium slow cooker makes it easy to prepare Irish stew, corned beef and cabbage or potato soup for your St. Patrick’s Day party. It allows for cook times between four and 20 hours, so you can prep ahead of time.

Sold by Amazon and Wayfair

Libbey Assorted Craft Brews Beer Drinkware Set

Have the perfect glass no matter what type of beer you serve at your party with this drinkware set. The glasses are shaped to enhance the qualities of various craft beers and are dishwasher-safe to make clean-up easier.

Sold by Amazon

Reawow Beer Dispenser

This beer dispenser makes it easy for guests to serve themselves at your party. It can hold up to three liters and has an ice tube to keep the beer cold. It also features LED lights to illuminate the beer or other beverages.

Sold by Amazon

Anchor Hocking 9-Fluid-Ounce Heavy Base Rocks Old Fashioned Whiskey Glasses

If you’re serving whiskey at your party, this set of 12 glasses is a must-have. The glasses have a weighted base that keeps them stable and prevents spills. They are dishwasher-safe, too.

Sold by Amazon

Quiseen Whiskey Stones

Keep your guests’ whiskey cold without watering it down with these whiskey stones. The set includes nine stones made of soapstone, which come in a convenient velvet pouch. They’re also easy to clean.

Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Jennifer Blair writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers.

Copyright 2023 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.