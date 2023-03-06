9 cocktail shaker sets that will shake up your next party

When it comes to making delicious cocktails at home, having the right equipment is essential. A good cocktail shaker set is a must-have for any home bartender. When you’re ready to party, make sure your mixology is up to par with the best cocktail shaker set for you.

In this article: Kitessensu Cocktail Shaker Set, Esmula Bartender Kit and Wyndham House Cocktail Shaker Set

Types of cocktail shaker sets

Start by considering which type of cocktail shaker makes the most sense for the cocktails you’d like to make.

Cobbler shakers: Cobbler shakers are traditional and are typically made of three parts: a shaker, a cap, and a strainer.

Boston shaker: Boston shakers consist of two parts: a mixing glass and a shaker tin.

French shaker: French shakers, also known as Parisian shakers, are similar to Boston shakers but have a more elegant, refined design.

Sizes of cocktail shaker set

If you plan on making large batches of cocktails, a larger shaker with a greater capacity might be a better choice. However, a smaller shaker may be more appropriate if you prefer to make smaller batches or individual drinks. Keep in mind that a larger shaker may be heavier and more difficult to handle; a smaller shaker may be more compact and easy to store.

Materials for a cocktail shaker set

The set’s material matters, too. Cocktail shakers are typically made of stainless steel, glass or copper.

Stainless steel: Durable and easy to clean, but can become too cold to handle after shaking.

Glass: Elegant and versatile, but can be fragile and difficult to clean.

Copper: Stylish and can add a touch of luxury to your bar, but require more maintenance and can be heavier than other materials.

What’s in a cocktail shaker set?

A typical set includes some or all of the following:

Strainer: A good-quality cocktail shaker set should include a strainer. A strainer keeps ice and other ingredients from pouring into the glass, ensuring a smooth, well-balanced drink.

Jigger: This is used to measure alcohol and can come in a three-quarters-, 1-, 1.5- or 2-ounce size.

Muddler: Use a muddler to combine fruit and flavorings for the base of some whiskey mixed drinks.

Bar spoon: A long-handled bar spoon easily reaches the depths of your shaker to properly combine your drinks.

Other accessories: These might include juicers, shot glasses, pour spouts and more.

Best cocktail shaker sets

Kitessensu Cocktail Shaker Set

You can keep the bar tidy with this full cocktail shaker set, in silver, black and copper finishes. The set includes a cobbler shaker, three liquor spouts, strainer, two straws with a cleaning brush, wine key, tongs, mixing spoon, double-sided jigger and muddler. The stand is lightweight bamboo, and there’s a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Esmula Bartender Kit

The shaker in this set holds 25 ounces of your favorite cocktails. The set also includes a double-sided jigger, tongs, strainer, two each of liquor spouts and bottle stoppers, plus a muddler, spoon and wine key. It’s all organized on an attractive bamboo stand and comes with recipes to get you started.

Wyndham House Cocktail Shaker Set

This stainless steel set features a cobbler-style shaker that holds almost 19 ounces. It also includes a stirrer, strainer, double jigger and ice tongs. The stirrer is hollow and can be used to sample cocktails before serving.

Aozita Cocktail Shaker Set Bartender Kit

The 24-ounce Boston shaker comes with everything you need to craft fine cocktails at home. The set includes the standard strainer and spoon, plus a mixing spoon, liquor pour spouts and a recipe book with both cocktail and mocktail recipes for teetotaling friends. It’s made of high-quality 18/8 stainless steel and is packaged in an elegant black velvet pouch.

Kingrow Cocktail Shaker Set

At 23 pieces, this is one of the largest cocktail shaker sets. It’s perfect for setting up a complete home bar and includes everything from cocktail shakers to bar spoons, straws, wine keys, whiskey stones and recipe guides. Everything stays tidy in a neat acrylic holder. The stainless steel comes in natural silver or black, gold or rose gold.

Nuvantee Cocktail Shaker Set

Want to keep things simple and affordable? This set has everything you need. The shaker has a built-in strainer and it comes with a double-sided jigger that holds 1 ounce on one end and a half-ounce on the other. Log in to the included e-book for a delicious assortment of cocktails to get you started.

Blue River Water Cocktail Shaker Set

With a few tools for a simple home bar, this set includes a 24-ounce shaker, jigger, bar spoon and muddler. It’s made of 18/8 stainless steel with a tight fit to prevent drips or leaks as you shake up a batch of cocktails.

Kitessensu Boston Cocktail Shaker Set

You can shake the professional way with two sizes of Boston-style shaker. This set comes with an 18- and 28-ounce shaker. Use the included jigger to measure your whiskey, then clap them together for shaking, or use a long-handled spoon to stir. Strain with the included strainer, and you’re ready to serve.

JoyTable Bar Set Cocktail Shaker Set

If you love adding fresh citrus to your drinks, this is the set for you. Use the included citrus juicer to add zesty sourness to mojitos, margaritas and more. Get started with a 35-page recipe booklet, or stick to a shot or two with the included shot glasses.

Worth checking out

Prefer the elegance of glass? The Kotai Japanese Style Seamless Mixing Glass is a luxurious addition to any bar.

Skip the guessing and start finding what you like with Cocktail Crate Premium Drink Mixer Variety Pack.

Slide an Essential Concierge gold napkin across the counter for the elegant finishing touch.

