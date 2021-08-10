Wine coolers act as a convenient mix between a wine cellar and a refrigerator. The product has earned the nickname “wine refrigerator” over the years for this reason.

Which wine cooler is best?

Wine coolers are quickly becoming the mainstream way to store and travel with wine. The easily transferable product keeps the beverage at the desired temperature and provides modern eco-friendly features for all users. Temperature, size and humidity control are just a few things to consider before purchasing a wine cooler. A top choice, the NewAir Compact 29-Bottle Compressor remains a favorite for its clean look, large carrying capacity and its ability to run quietly.

What to know before you buy a wine cooler

Wine coolers consist of an open acrylic cylinder with air-filled walls. The double walls provide thermal insulation and prevent warmth from reaching the wine. This keeps the wine contained at the desired temperature for the longest time. For best use, plug in your wine cooler and let it run for 24 hours before making temperature adjustments.

If your product has a dual temperature feature, there will be two settings to change for both red and white wine. Some models will feature a touch screen panel where users can adjust all needed categories for the ideal wine storage.

Features of a wine cooler

Dual temperature

If a wine cooler has dual temperatures, it can effectively store every style of wine. Since red wine requires less cool temperature than white when stored, you can change the temperature to accommodate the specific blend. This product is typically larger and features two separate cooling chambers.

Built-in vs. free-standing

Built-in: A wine cooler that has a front vent allows users to build in spaces. This is great for those who have pre-planned spaces for the appliance and are trying to save space. If desired, you can store this style of wine cooler inside a wall or even a cabinet that can remain open, depending on the cooler’s capacity.

Free-standing: If a wine cooler has side or rear ventilation, you cannot build it into the space. These are typically more compact models and are set on top of countertops rather than inside a wall.

Humidity control

High-end wine coolers will feature humidity control and automatically adjust based on these levels. Without this feature, the cork would dry out. A good wine cooler will maintain a humidity of 70% but can be no less than 50% to keep the mechanism running smoothly and the wine bottle in its best condition.

Wine cooler prices

Wine coolers vary in price, but you can likely find one that fits your needs and budget. The least expensive models cost less than $200. These hold less wine and do not usually feature dual temperature control. Mid-range wine coolers falling within the $300 range provide humidity control and come in several sizes. The wine coolers that include all ease of access features and touch screen control typically cost over $500. But it’s a worthy investment if you plan on using it for leisure and entertainment purposes often.

Wine cooler FAQs

Can you use a wine cooler as a refrigerator?

A. You can store certain foods in the wine cooler, but you should primarily use it for wine. You can store apples, pears, bananas, grapes, peaches, plums, nectarines and leafy greens in a wine cooler. You can also store some cheeses in wine coolers for a short amount of time.

What is the difference between a wine cellar and a wine cooler?

A. A wine cellar is a space that stores wine long-term while a wine cooler maintains contents at a consistent temperature level and is best for storing wine for short periods at the correct serving temperatures. The average wine cellar provides a stable temperature for wine but cannot accommodate every style due to the cellar being one temperature.

Which cooler is best for wine?

Best of the best wine cooler

Newair Compact 29-Bottle Compressor

What you need to know: This model runs efficiently, looks clean and has a large capacity to carry wine.

What you’ll love: It has a sleek design, dual cooling zone, wooden shelves and quiet operation. The wooden shelves do not sweat, making this product less of a hassle to clean.

What you should consider: This wine cooler is expensive and doesn’t fit as many bottles as it says it does.

Sold by: Available at Newair

Best bang for your buck wine cooler

Kalamera 15″ Wine Cooler

What you need to know: This product is the best to fit into small spaces. The vent is front-facing, so it can be built into a space rather than take up space independently but can be kept free-standing.

What you’ll love: It has a stainless steel finish and black air outlet to keep the tempered glass from fogging and it accommodates 30 bottles for a low price compared to other models that hold a similar amount. The product features a temperature memory function.

What you should consider: If the wine bottles are not standard in size, they have trouble fitting into the shelves properly.

Sold by: Available at Amazon

Worth checking out

Whynter 34 Bottle Freestanding Wine Cooler

What you need to know: This product is the best for its large carrying capacity, precise cooling and digital control.

What you’ll love: This product features double pane gray-smoked glass for enhanced UV protection with a security lock and key. It has custom wooden display shelves to showcase or safely store opened bottles. It features touch screen control with a temperature range from 39 degrees to 65 degrees. A powerful fan compressor ensures precise and even temperature distribution.

What you should consider: This item is free-standing and cannot be built into a space. It features side ventilation and is narrow in size.

Sold by: Available at Amazon

