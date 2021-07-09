Best Ninja Foodi blender

Owning an extension cord can help bring the blender farther away from an outlet for drink mixing at a party.

Which Ninja Foodi blender is best?

Blenders are one of the most versatile and essential appliances in the kitchen. A blender can be a significant component for making smoothies and milkshakes and combining sauces and breaking down ingredients. However, it can be difficult to find the right blender to fit your needs. Ninja has been one of the premiere names in kitchen appliances for years. The new line of blenders from the company under the Foodi line offers an even wider variety of features and power.

What makes a Ninja Foodi blender unique?

Automatic programming

Every Ninja Foodi blender comes with several unique pre-programmed settings that help a user fulfill a specific function such as nutrient extraction or mix a dough. Additionally, the blenders can dice, chop and blend to your exact needs.

Heating feature

One of the more unique features available on select Ninja Foodi blenders is the Heat-IQ feature. This feature allows the blender to melt or warm ingredients while mixing in the container. For chocolate or cheese, the blender would be able to combine the items while melting them simultaneously.

Multiple attachment blades

While many blenders come with different blade attachments, Ninja Foodi blenders have a large selection of blades and hooks that elevate the devices to more than just a blender. With quad chopping blades or a dough blade, the blender can act as a mixer or food processor with ease.

Blender features to consider

Power

One of the essential features of a blender is the overall power. With power ranging anywhere between 500 watts to 2000 watts, having enough can help break down tougher items without overloading the blender. All Ninja Foodi blenders have over 1000 watts of power.

Food capacity

Another prominent feature to pay attention to is how much liquid and food fits into the blending container. With such a varied collection of containers, mixing or blending all of the necessary ingredients at the same time can make a big difference. This is especially true for large recipes or drinks made for multiple people.

Blades

Some blenders have blades at the very bottom that eventually bring all the ingredients down to that level to mix them. Other blenders have blades that are interspersed to the top of the container to mix everything simultaneously. Additionally, many blenders come with several different blade attachments that help complete various tasks that a standard blender blade cannot do.

Speed variability

When using a blender, there will be needs for slower speeds and top speeds. Some blenders have a large variability of speed with different settings and options for specific uses. Others have incredibly high-top speeds for intense blending needs. Knowing how you will use the blender can offer more insight into the needed speed setting.

Best Ninja Foodi blenders

Best of the best Ninja Foodi blender

Ninja Foodi SS351 Power Blender & Processor System with Smoothie Bowl Maker and Nutrient Extractor

What you need to know: A versatile and powerful blender that offers ingredient crushing, smoothie blending, dough mixing and food processing all in one device.

What you’ll love: The 72-ounce container alongside the two additional containers, built for drinks and smoothie bowls, allow this 1,400-watt motor to provide every possible option needed for a user.

What you should consider: Because of this power and versatility, the blender can be extremely loud when used at higher settings.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon, Bed Bath & Beyond and Kohl’s

Best bang for your buck Ninja Foodi blender

Ninja Foodi SS101 Smoothie Bowl Maker and Nutrient Extractor

What you need to know: An affordable blender and nutrient extractor perfect for making smoothies, frozen drinks and milkshakes while still offering up to 1200 watts of power in the motor.

What you’ll love: It comes with two 24-ounce Power Nutri Cups as well as one 14-ounce Power Nutri Bowl so a user can take a cup or bowl with them on the go without running out of options if someone else wants to make a drink.

What you should consider: It lacks the versatility of many of the other Ninja Foodi options and can sometimes shake loose on a countertop if not correctly secured.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon, Bed Bath & Beyond and Kohl’s

Honorable mentions

Ninja Foodi Cold & Hot Blender

What you need to know: This well-rounded blender that has a 64-ounce pitcher and a 1400-watt motor will handle any blending needs that a user might have.

What you’ll love: The 800-watt precision heating element allows the blender to warm and melt food in the device, such as chocolate or cheese, while simultaneously mixing for sauces or soups.

What you should consider: Because of this heating element, some aspects of the blender are not dishwasher safe and cannot be fully submerged in water, making it more difficult to clean.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Ninja Professional Plus Kitchen System with Auto-iQ

What you need to know: The most comprehensive option on the Ninja Foodi line, this blender and food processor has four different cups and containers for any possible need and chopping and dough blades.

What you’ll love: The five preset options and recipe inspiration guide can help more novice users create more complex dishes without needing to be an expert in the kitchen.

What you should consider: It’s more expensive than its blender counterparts. Some users also report durability issues, with some containers cracking or breaking after just a few months of use.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon, Bed Bath & Beyond and Kohl’s

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Tom Price writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.