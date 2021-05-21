If you want to stick to juicing regularly, choose a juicer that’s simple to use and easy to clean, otherwise it will likely end up gathering dust.

How to pick a juicer

Drinking juice is an easy way to get some extra fruits and veggies into your diet, but you should make your own juice if you want the greatest health benefits and the freedom to choose what goes in it. If you’re thinking about starting juicing, you’re probably wondering how to choose a juicer.

Keep reading for all the information you need to get started choosing the perfect juicer to meet your needs, plus a list of recommended juicers for you to consider.

Decide between centrifugal and masticating juicers

You’ll find two main types of juicers on the market: centrifugal juicers and masticating juicers.

Centrifugal juicers use blades to chop fruits and vegetables into tiny pieces and utilize centrifugal force to separate the juice from the pulp. These juicers are more affordable than masticating juicers but in the majority of cases, they produce a fair amount of heat from friction that can kill some of the micronutrients in the juice. They’re also not especially effective at juicing leafy greens and herbs.

Masticating — or cold press — juicers use interlocking augers to squeeze and crush fruits and veggies to remove their juice. This process takes a little longer than making juice in a centrifugal juicer, but it retains more nutrients and many people prefer the flavor of cold-pressed juice. These juicers tend to get a greater yield and juice herbs and leafy greens much more effectively than centrifugal models.

How to select a juicer

Take some time to mull over any features you might personally find useful from a juicer. For instance, if you’re juicing for the whole family, you may want a large collection jug, or if you hate chopping produce, a wide chute will take most fruits and vegetables whole. Everyone has their own requirements from a juicer, so some features will be essential for you, whereas others you could take or leave.

Consider your budget

You don’t want to overextend yourself when buying a juicer, but it’s worth considering how much you’re willing to spend and purchasing the best in your price range. Inexpensive centrifugal juicers start at less than $50, while high-end masticating juicers can cost more than $500. There’s plenty of room in between these two price points to find a juicer you love and that fits into your budget.

Best centrifugal juicers

Breville The Juice Fountain Cold Juicer

A centrifugal juicer with a twist — it uses “cold spin” technology to preserve nutrients that would otherwise be lost in a standard model. It has a large 70-ounce capacity.

NutriBullet Juicer Pro Centrifugal Juicer

This high-quality centrifugal juicer features a high torque motor to make light work of all kinds of fruits and vegetables, even hard veg that some cheap models can struggle with.

Mueller Austria Ultra Power Juicer

Despite its affordable price, this juicer performs exceptionally well and is a reliable option for buyers on a budget. The wide 3-inch chute means you won’t need to chop most produce before juicing it.

Oster JusSimple Centrifugal Juice Extractor

This juicer is very easy to use, plus it features a “rinse ‘n ready” filter and dishwasher-safe blades that make cleaning it between uses a breeze.

Hamilton Beach Big Mouth Centrifugal Juice Extractor

An inexpensive juicer that’s perfect for occasional use. The 3-inch chute is wide enough to accept many whole fruits and veggies, which minimizes prep time.

Breville The Juice Fountain Elite Centrifugal Juicer

One of the best centrifugal juicers on the market, though some buyers will be put off by the high price tag. Its 13,000 RPM motor produces a yield of 30% greater than an average centrifugal juicer, while the stainless steel body looks great and is built to last.

Best masticating juicers

Omega Vertical Slow Masticating Juicer

Thanks to the vertical design, this masticating juicer takes up far less space than horizontal models. It gives you an extremely high yield and produces delicious juice.

Aicok Slow Masticating Juicer

An affordable choice of slow juicer that’s perfect for people who only juice occasionally or don’t need a model with all the bells and whistles. It still performs well and gets a decent yield from all kinds of fruits and veg.

Tribest Greenstar Elite Cold Press Masticating Juicer

This high-end masticating juicer is the perfect choice for anyone really serious about juicing. It creates an impressively high yield and can also be used to make nut butters, sauces, sorbets and more.

Ninja Cold Press Juicer Pro

Not only does this juicer give you the high yield of nutrient-rich juice you’d expect from a masticating model, it also comes with three filters to allow you to control pulp levels according to your preference.

Omega Quiet Dual-Stage Slow Speed Masticating Juicer

The dual-stage system used by this juicer allows for maximum efficiency and a continuous output, speeding up the process. It runs extremely quietly, which is great if you don’t want to wake your household up by juicing in the morning.

CalmDo Masticating Juicer

Although there are more impressive masticating juicers on the market, this one is competitively priced and reliable, so it’s ideal for buyers on a budget.

Hurom HZ Slow Juicer

If you love making green juice, this model gives you an impressive yield from herbs and leafy greens. The reverse function lets you quickly and easily free up clogs, should they arise. It also has a range of pulp control options.

Lauren Corona is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money.

