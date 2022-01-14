Make a good first impression in 2022 with your yard, garden

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — When it comes to New Year’s resolutions there’s been a lot of talk about personal health, fitness and finances. But what about your home and garden?

The yard is often the home’s first impression when family and friends visit.

Thankfully, a local arborist keeps his ear to the ground, and knows exactly what your garden needs to keep your trees safer, your plants looking healthier and save money on utility bills when hot summer weather rolls around!

Dash Schenck is the Portland district manager of The Davey Tree Expert Company. He joined AM Extra to share some tips to get your outdoor spaces in better shape this year.