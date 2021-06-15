How to clean an acoustic guitar

With proper cleaning and care, an acoustic guitar can be a long-term investment and a great way to foster creativity.

What’s the best way to clean your acoustic guitar?

An acoustic guitar is a staple for many musicians, but it’s more than just a beautiful musical instrument, it’s also an investment, which means keeping it clean and in good shape is essential. However, it takes more than just regular wipe-downs with a cloth. Strings get worn and start to rust, dust gathers in hard-to-reach places and the body becomes covered in fingerprints and smudges.

Fortunately, it’s easy to clean an acoustic guitar as long as you have the right products and tools, keeping your instrument looking good as new for years. Here’s a guide on how to clean your acoustic guitar.

Tips for keeping your acoustic guitar clean

Before you deep clean your acoustic, there are a few tricks to keep it clean and well-maintained.

First, it’s important to change the strings at a regular interval, depending on how often you play your guitar. The instrument’s metal strings are prone to oxidation and rust as they collect finger oils, dead skin cells and dirt.

Second, you should wipe down your guitar’s strings, fretboard, neck and body with a soft cloth after every use. This prevents your instrument from collecting fingerprints, which are full of those natural oils your hands produce. It’s a quick action that can add longevity to both the strings and the guitar itself.

Finally, you should always keep your acoustic guitar in a case when it’s not in use, preventing dust from building up and excessive exposure to heat, cold or direct sunlight.

What you need to clean your acoustic guitar

Soft, lint-free cloth

Guitar polish

Fretboard conditioner

Guitar-safe lemon oil

Screwdriver

Instrument work pad and neck cradle (optional)

A new set of guitar strings

A guide to clean an acoustic guitar

Always start things off by washing your hands to avoid adding dirt and oils onto your instrument and cleaning equipment.

Set up a space where you can safely place your guitar and keep it from getting bumped, dinged or scuffed. If you want to spend a couple extra dollars, get an instrument pad and guitar neck cradle if you don’t already have a dedicated space.

Once your guitar is placed into cleaning position (neck down, strings up), use the tuning pegs to unwind and remove the strings from across the fretboard and body. If you choose to replace your strings, you can remove them completely.

Using a soft cloth, remove any dust from the guitar. Make sure to get as much of the head, neck, fretboard and body as possible, including any creases and crevices. Don’t forget to wipe hardware like the tuner pegs.

If you have a standard-finish fretboard, use either guitar-safe lemon oil or fretboard conditioner to deeply clean the finish and frets. If you have a maple fretboard, do not use lemon oil of any kind, stick to a maple-friendly guitar cleaner. Apply a small amount to a clean cloth and gently buff the fretboard from top to bottom, making sure not to leave any residue. Use the same cloth and cleaner to buff the bridge as well.

Using a separate cloth, use guitar polish and cleaner to buff the headstock and body. Use a PH 1 (small phillips) screwdriver to remove the pickguard and clean the area underneath.

Use the dry side of your cloth (or a new clean one) to give the entire guitar one last buff and shine. Replace the pickguard and strings, tune your strings and you’re ready to play.

What you need to buy for cleaning your acoustic guitar

