Which ferret cages are best?

Ferrets’ natural curiosity and energy make them fun, popular pets. While time spent playing with their owner is crucial for a ferret’s health and happiness, it’s also important to provide these intelligent animals with a cage that allows them room for activity and napping.

The MidWest Homes for Pets 182 Ferret Nation Double Story Unit is an excellent cage, thanks to its multiple levels, ramps and tough construction. Due to its generous size, this enclosure has enough room to comfortably house two or even three ferrets.

What to consider before you buy a ferret cage

Size

Ferrets spend their waking hours relentlessly playing and exploring. Unless you will be using your ferret cage exclusively for sleeping or kenneling, be sure that it has ample room for your ferret to exercise. Cages that will be housing more than one ferret should allow both animals to have their own personal space.

Odor and cage location

Ferrets are from a particularly odiferous family of mammals called mustelids, with their most famous cousins being skunks. While ferrets sold at pet stores will have their scent glands removed, they still retain a smell that some find objectionable. It’s important to consider where you intend to place your pet’s cage. Many ferret owners keep their pets confined to specific rooms or areas of the home to keep odors under control.

What to look for in a quality ferret cage

Accessories

From hammocks to litter pans, some ferret cages come as kits containing useful accessories. While included toys and cage furniture can simplify cage buying, ferret accessories are generally inexpensive and easy to find. Prioritise cage size, quality and construction over included extras.

Tiers

Most ferret cages include multiple tiers that allow your pet to climb, play and explore. Select a cage that includes ramps and obstacles to encourage your ferret to stay active.

Multiple locking doors

Ferrets are expert escape artists. They are able to squeeze through very small spaces and are intelligent enough to unlatch many door mechanisms. Select a cage that has “ferret proof” doors that lock securely. For cages with multiple levels, choose a model that has a door for each tier to allow easy access to both the cage interior and to your pet.

Ventilation

Some pet owners are under the impression that ferrets can be kept in large glass enclosures such as aquariums. These are unacceptable for ferrets for a number of reasons, the most critical being ventilation. Ferrets require a flow of fresh air to stay healthy and prevent the buildup of ammonia and other toxic gases in their environment. Wire cages are the only acceptable enclosures for ferrets.

How much you can expect to spend on a ferret cage

Quality ferret cages typically cost between $150-$300, depending on size and included accessories.

Ferret cage FAQ

How much time do ferrets need out of their cage?

A. It is recommended that you allow your ferret 4 to si6x hours of supervised play time outside of their cage every day.

How many hours a day do ferrets sleep?

A. Ferrets need up to 18 hours of sleep a day to restore the energy they burn during their highly active waking hours.

Can I train my ferret to use a litter box?

A. Yes. Ferrets almost always do their business in a corner, usually using the same one every time. Because of these habits, it is very easy to encourage them to consistently use a corner litter box.

What’s the best ferret cage to buy?

Top ferret cage

MidWest Homes for Pets 182 Ferret Nation Double Story Unit

What you need to know: A large cage with generous interior space for multiple ferrets.

What you’ll love: Featuring ramps and four tiers of fun, this cage will give your ferret plenty of room to climb and play. It has two large doors that allow you to open up the entire cage for easy cleaning and access to your pet. Locking casters make the cage easy to move.

What you should consider: Buyers report that this cage is challenging to assemble.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top ferret cage for the money

PawHut 50″ H 4 Tier Steel Plastic Small Animal Pet Cage Kit

What you need to know: A great option for a single ferret that includes a hammock.

What you’ll love: This cage features multiple tiers to provide your pet with playtime opportunities. Two doors and a sliding bottom tray make cleanup a breeze.

What you should consider: This cage’s locks aren’t very tricky and particularly persistent ferrets may figure out how to escape.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Ferplast Two-Story Tower Ferret Cage

What you need to know: A kit that includes food dishes and play tubes to keep multiple ferrets happy and healthy.

What you’ll love: This sturdy cage has very tall trays to prevent messes from escaping the cage. It also includes a litter box, food dish, water bottle, hammock and play tubes, making it a great starter cage for new ferret owners.

What you should consider: This cage’s metal bars are easily bent and some users report that reaching into certain parts of the cage for cleaning can be challenging.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Chewy

