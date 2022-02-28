Skip to content
KOIN.com
Portland
56°
LIVE NOW
Watch KOIN News AM Extra streaming …
Portland
56°
LIVE
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Is Portland Over?
Eye on NW Politics
Oregon
Washington
Special Reports
Russia and Ukraine Conflict
Crime
Civic Affairs
National
Washington DC
Entertainment
MysteryWire.com
Mainstream Weedia
Positive Vibes
Where We Live
Northwest Grown
BestReviews
Black History Month
Top Stories
Gas prices continue to climb amid global supply concerns
Video
Mt. Hood ski parks closed due to rainy, windy weather
Video
Ceasefire talks begin between Ukraine, Russia
Portland-based knife company forges premium blades
Video
Coronavirus
Weather
Closings and Delays
Weather Radar
Weather Alerts
Pet Walk Forecast
Weather Photos
Oregon and Washington Weather Webcams
Eye on Climate
Earthquakes
Ski Conditions
KOIN 6 Weather Kids
Traffic
Traffic Cams
Video
KOIN 6 Live Newscasts
KOIN Live Stream Events
KOIN Now
CBSN
CBS Shows
TV Listings
AM Extra
Move it Monday
Mayor Monday
Tech Tuesday
Wallet Wednesday
Foodie Friday
Sports
High School Spotlight
Newsletters
Everyday Northwest
Community
Northwest Lifestyle Sponsor
Giving
Remarkable Women
Contests
Choose Local
Eye on the Northwest
CWhat’s
Second Chance Pets
SOLVE
Local Events
About Us
Portland’s CW
Meet the Team
Regional News Partners
Work for Us
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
ReportIt
KOIN 6 News Mobile Apps
Newsletters
KOIN 6 Text Alerts
PR Newswire Press Releases
KOIN, KRCW EEO Public File Report
About BestReviews
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work for Us
Search
Please enter a search term.
Sandals
Best orthotic sandals
Top Sandals Headlines
Trending Stories
The politics of mask-wearing decisions in Oregon
‘Spring forward’: Daylight saving time starts soon
Impaired driver hits ambulance head-on
Oregon closes out February with an atmospheric river
Standoff ends, Sherwood robbery suspect in custody