Best kids bike helmet

Bicycle helmets are designed for just a single impact, making it essential to replace helmets involved in a crash, even if there are no noticeable signs of damage.

What are the best kids bike helmets?

From the moment children start learning how to ride a bike, there is nothing more important than ensuring their safety. Helmets are a necessary accessory that can help prevent serious head injuries in the case of an accident.

With plenty of helmet options available, sometimes it can be tricky to know which ones provide the most protection and the best fit. We’ve narrowed down the competition to make it easier for you to make your decision. Since we’re dealing with children’s helmets, we’ve made sure to include some fun and colorful models that will appeal to a younger audience.

Kids bike helmet features

Construction

The overall construction and build of the helmet will play an essential role in the level of protection it provides. Most helmets will utilize either in-mold or hardshell construction. In-mold construction means the interior foam is bonded to the hard outer layer. Hardshell helmets use glue to attach the foam layer to the outer shell. Both types are reliable and safe, though each offers slightly different benefits.

Choosing a helmet with Multi-directional Impact Protection System technology can also help protect against rotational impact, adding extra assurance when your child is out for a ride.

Fit

When it comes to getting the most out of your helmet, the correct fit matters. Loose-fitting helmets, or helmets not correctly positioned, can lead to injury. It is always a good idea to measure your child’s head circumference and compare the measurements to a helmet sizing chart to choose the proper size.

Most helmets are adjustable, making it easy to achieve an exact fit. A kid’s helmet should not move side to side or front to back when shaking their head. The chin strap should be secure, though it shouldn’t restrict jaw movement, and the side straps should form a “V” shape under the ears.

Design

Kids can sometimes be reluctant to wear a helmet. In those instances, choosing a style that they approve of can make a huge difference. Whether it’s a helmet sporting their favorite color, one with a fun design or a model with a recognizable character printed on it, choosing a style your child enjoys can lead to more consistent use.

The best kids bike helmets

Giro Scamp Youth Helmet

This well-respected youth helmet is highly adjustable to fit various head sizes and features eight vents for improved airflow and cooling abilities. The pinch-guard chin buckle creates an additional level of comfort for your little ones. Also available in a MIPS model.

Schwinn Thrasher Bike Helmet

With a rear adjustable dial, you can rest assured that this helmet will remain in place in the event of a fall. Available in a variety of colors and designs, it should be easy to find one that matches your child’s preference.

Flybar Multi-sport Kids Helmet

A low-cost option that still provides good protection, these colorful helmets come in three different sizes and can accommodate children 3 to 14 years of age. You can also use Flybar helmets for other activities, such as skateboarding, rollerblading or similar sports.

OUWOER Kids Bike Helmet

Another great bang for your buck, this budget-friendly helmet uses shock-absorbing EPS foam to minimize impact. It also comes with two different sets of interior padding so that you can select the one with the more comfortable fit.

Lazer Lil Gekko Helmet

The playful designs of the Lil Gekko helmet are perfect for younger riders. The 12 vents will prevent overheating, the integrated visor shields from direct sun and the Autofit Retention System helps create the ideal fit.

Giro Tremor MIPS Helmet

A reflective and lightweight youth helmet with MIPS technology, the Giro Tremor offers maximum protection for young cyclists. The Roc Loc system makes proper fitting a breeze, while the removable visor can provide shade on sunny days.

Joovy Noodle Helmet

This CPSC-certified helmet uses a built-in extended front visor for extra protection. Suitable for toddlers and children older than a year, the adjustable dial lets you expand the size as they grow older.

BERN Kids Nino Helmet

Available in solid black or child-friendly designs with a flip-up visor, you can expect premium quality and protection from this helmet. The comfortable polyester lining helps wick away moisture and can be removed and washed.

KUYOU Kids Protective Gear Set

If you’re looking for an all-inclusive set for cycling, in-line skating or skateboarding, this option includes wrist, knee and elbow pads. The helmet itself is impact resistant, made from a high-density EPS inner shell.

Bell Pint Toddler Helmet

A light and durable helmet, the Bell Pint is designed for kids just learning the ins and outs of biking. Kids ages 3-5 will enjoy the comfortable round design, while parents will appreciate the extended rear protection.

TeamObsidian Kids Bike Helmet

A simple but effective helmet, this option offers lightweight multi-sport protection. With four fun graphics to choose from, your child will be able to enjoy their ride in safety and style.

Bell Rally Child Helmet

With its low price point but trusted protection, you can keep your child’s head guarded against unexpected falls or collisions with the True Fit strap system. The several colors and designs allow for more creative expression.

Raskullz Unicorn Helmet

Cycling helmets certainly don’t have to be bland and boring. Featuring a 3D nose, hair, horn and a pair of ears, this unicorn-inspired helmet makes safety fun while still adhering to all CPSC standards.

Bell Spider-Man Kids Helmet

For fans of superheroes, this themed helmet has a 3D web and spider on the front. The unique design, complete with vents and a pinch-free buckle, will get kids excited about wearing a helmet each time they hop on their bike.

