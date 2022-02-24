Which smart soccer ball is best?

Smart soccer balls are just like any other soccer ball, only they include one or more extra technical abilities that allow you to improve in various ways. It can be difficult to know what kind of smart soccer ball to purchase considering the range of smart levels, not to mention the quality level of the actual ball.

One of the best smart soccer balls is the DribbleUp Smart Soccer Ball with Training App. This smart soccer ball is for serious players only considering the high price and daunting range of smart abilities.

What to know before you buy a smart soccer ball

How smart is it?

When it comes to smart soccer balls, the word “smart” is generally used to infer that the ball contains some level of technical components. This “smartness” can be as low level as only being able to count how many times it’s bumped/kicked or as complex as featuring special coded patterns on its surface that can be read and used to measure various factors by an included smartphone app. Few smart soccer balls have the same features as another smart soccer ball, so you’ll need to ask yourself exactly what you’re wanting to accomplish before you begin shopping.

Size

Most smart soccer balls come in sizes between 3 and 5, as sizes 1 and 2 are meant for young children that aren’t old enough to understand practicing and skill honing. Size 3 smart soccer balls tend to be the most limited in technology as size 3 balls are mostly used by preteens. More serious technologies are found in size 4 and 5 soccer balls as these sizes are fit for standard regulation play.

Power source

Smart soccer balls are typically powered by batteries. The type of battery used depends on the ball, but at least most battery-powered smart soccer balls include a set of batteries.

Some smart soccer balls aren’t powered at all, using special images on their surface that are tracked by a camera and included smartphone app.

What to look for in a quality smart soccer ball

Materials

Smart soccer balls typically use the same materials as a standard soccer ball. This means the exteriors are typically made of either polyurethane or polyvinyl carbonate while the interior air bladder is either butyl rubber or latex. Other smart soccer balls may use special materials and constructions to facilitate their intended usage or to work around the inclusion of technical components.

Extras

Smart soccer balls have a limited range of possible extras, but they’re all useful if included. The most common extras are a set of batteries and access to a required smartphone app, but others may come with items like a soccer ball kickstand or phone holder to help keep a phone’s camera situated on the ball.

How much you can expect to spend on a smart soccer ball

Smart soccer balls are available in a wide range of prices that reflect the complexity of the smart integration. Simple smart soccer balls with limited features usually start around $40 while the most complex models can easily cross the $100 price point.

Smart soccer ball FAQ

How often should I clean a smart soccer ball?

A. The more often you clean a smart soccer ball the longer it tends to last. Most smart soccer balls are easy to clean, all you need to do is wipe away any grass, dirt or other marks with a damp cloth then dry it. Other smart soccer balls, those with components on the outside, are a little more difficult to clean. The same cleaning process is followed, but you need to move slowly and carefully to avoid getting water into the exposed components.

What’s the best type of smart soccer ball to purchase?

A. The best type of smart soccer ball is a question that comes down to your personal needs. For example, if you’re wanting to measure the speed of your kicks, then a mid-cost smart soccer ball with that feature is far more useful than a high-cost ball with skill training integration.

What’s the best smart soccer ball to buy?

Top smart soccer ball

DribbleUp Smart Soccer Ball with Training App

What you need to know: This smart soccer ball is fully integrated with a companion app that allows you to achieve your full potential.

What you’ll love: This smart soccer ball comes in size 4 for teenagers and size 5 for regulation-sized practicing. The companion app includes a large library of classes that continues to be expanded, plus the app includes interactive training that can track both you and the ball.

What you should consider: This smart soccer ball is very expensive at over $100, making it an investment only for the serious soccer player.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top smart soccer ball for the money

SMART Smart Soccer Ball

What you need to know: This low-cost smart soccer ball has limited features but makes for an excellent gift for young players.

What you’ll love: This smart soccer ball’s main draw is its ability to count how many times it’s been kicked or bounced into the air during a juggling session, making it perfect for ball control practice. It also contains lights and a speaker for playing sounds.

What you should consider: Some consumers had troubles receiving faulty soccer balls or receiving balls that stopped working after a few play sessions. The speaker can be a little quiet.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Smart Ball Smart Soccer Ball

What you need to know: This smart soccer ball is an excellent purchase for anyone trying to measure and improve their ability to hit the ball hard.

What you’ll love: This smart soccer ball is easy to set up and use: simply situate the ball with the smart sensor facing up and the directional arrows facing away from you, press the sensor button and kick. The ball can measure speeds up to 60 miles per hour/100 kilometers per hour.

What you should consider: This smart soccer ball is strictly meant for use in training for power. Attempting to use this ball as a standard soccer ball will see poor results.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Jordan Woika writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.