Which ice pack is best?

There is nothing worse than having a lukewarm drink with warm deli sandwiches. However, thanks to the simple yet ingenious invention of the ice pack, people can keep their food and drinks cold for hours without needing to worry about them going bad — or at least until they get to work and put their lunch in the refrigerator. Our top pick, Cooler Shock Reusable Ice Pack, is long-lasting and can double as relief for sprains and other injuries requiring the application of a cold compress.

What to consider before buying an ice pack

Use

Do you intend on using an ice pack daily for your lunches? Will you take a cooler to the beach or on a picnic? Understanding what you want to use your ice packs for determines the best ice packs for you, how many you need and the pack’s size.

Size

Make sure you choose an ice pack big enough, but not too big, for whatever vessel you intend to put the pack in. Many are small enough to fit in a 12-by-12 children’s lunch box.

Quantity

Most ice packs come in packs of four or more. This allows users to switch out ice packs once per day. Some ice packs can contain as many as 10 packs per purchase, but this depends on the size of the packs and their designs.

What to look for in a quality ice pack

Hard vs. soft ice packs

Hard packs are made with plastic, making them more durable than soft ice packs. These kinds of packs are great for children’s lunches because they can withstand the unexpectedness of the playground. Soft packs are flexible and ideal for keeping things cool in a light lunch box or bag.

Materials

Many ice packs have an outer case that makes them ideal for frequent use. They generally are made with hard plastic, containing a cooling interior. The internal materials of ice packs typically are liquid or gel that is freezer-safe.

Safety

Because of their close contact with foods, all ice packs are nontoxic. This can refer to their BPA-free status or how the materials of the pack can reduce contamination.

How much you can expect to spend on an ice pack

Most ice packs are affordable and come in packs. Smaller packs can cost $4-$25 depending on how many come in the set and the materials used. Many soft packs cost less than hard packs because they are less durable. The more expensive the ice pack, the more it will maintain its cold temperature.

Ice pack FAQ

Why does the ice pack smell?

A. In most cases, if there is an odor coming from the ice pack, there is probably a leak. In this case, discard the ice pack immediately and wash whatever the ice pack was in to remove the odor.

How long do ice packs stay cold?

A. Most ice packs last for at least a few hours before reaching room temperature. However, some packs last longer than others, so it is essential to pay attention to product descriptions.

What’s the best ice pack to buy?

Top ice pack

Cooler Shock Reusable Ice Pack

What you need to know: The Cooler Shock ice packs are excellent for large lunch boxes and coolers, thanks to their long-lasting cooling abilities.

What you’ll love: Many users have reported their satisfaction with these ice packs due to their consistent ability to keep food and drinks cold for extended periods.

What you should consider: A few users have reported that the packs can rip after a few uses.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top ice pack for the money

Fit + Fresh Cool Coolers Slim Ice Packs

What you need to know: These Fit + Fresh ice packs come in a multi-colored pack of four.

What you’ll love: Their compact design makes them versatile enough to fit in most lunch boxes and are great for tight spaces and stacking. They also last for hours.

What you should consider: Some users mentioned this product works better for short-term cooling instead of long-term cooling.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Bentgo Ice Lunch Chillers

What you need to know: These slim ice packs are great for lunch boxes for both children and adults.

What you’ll love: The slim design of these ice packs make them versatile enough to fit in all kinds of bags and lunch boxes. It also freezes solidly.

What you should consider: A few users experienced leaks from packs after extended use.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

