In prehistoric times, there was a giant sloth that existed called the Megatherium. This creature was much larger than the modern-day sloth, growing up to 20 feet long and 8 feet tall.

Which sloth toy is best?

Sloths are one of the most beloved creatures in the animal kingdom. They are known for their very slow movement and welcoming face. Sloths almost always appear to have a smile on their face. While they’re related to anteaters and armadillos, they spend most of their time sleeping and hanging out in the treetops of Central and South America. Even though sloths are solitary animals, that doesn’t mean they don’t make great stuffed animals.

The best sloth toy is the Wild Republic Cuddlekin Sloth, which is a soft, cuddly plush that’s designed to stoke curiosity in its owner.

What to know before you buy a sloth toy

Sloth’s physical features

Sloths look like slow-moving versions of a furry monkey. However, they have three distinct extra-long claws on each limb, although technically they are extensions of their bones. These claws are used to climb and hold positions on tree limbs. Sloths have a layer of gray and green fur that actually comes from the ecosystem of algae and fungi that lives on them. They are quite strong, as well – even baby sloths are able to hold their own body weight up in a tree at a young age.

Sloth’s environment

Sloths spend most of their lives in trees. In fact, they sleep about 15 hours per day while hanging from a tree limb. When they’re awake, they slowly make their way through the canopy of the rainforest, snacking on twigs, leaves and buds along the way. They only pass through about 40 yards of trees per day to find more food. Sloths are mostly found in the dense rainforests of Brazil, Peru and Venezuela. The Amazon Rainforest boasts more sloths than any other environment.

Sloths are natural cuddlers

Sloths love a sturdy object to hold on to. They spend each moment of their lives grabbing onto tree branches where they are safe from the danger on the ground. Unfortunately for humans who love sloths, their favorite cuddle partner is a tree. Sloths are solitary animals that don’t generally like the company of other animals – including humans. But because their bodies are designed to hang onto things, this makes them great stuffed animals for cuddling.

What to look for in a quality sloth toy

Smiling sloths

Some people love sloths because they are always smiling. There are fun theories that say sloths are always smiling because the world looks very funny from upside down. However, the scientific truth is much less endearing than that. Sloths have one of the most unique facial structures in the animal kingdom because their facial bones curve upwards giving their lips the appearance of a smile. This is the look on their face even when they’re feeling stress or anxiety.

Cuddly fur

In the wild, sloths don’t necessarily have the softest fur around. It falls somewhere between soft and coarse. That said, what stuffed animal would be complete without an ultra soft layer of fur. The best quality toys use polyester which is both durable and very soft to the touch. This makes for the perfect animal’s fur, even though it may not match the real thing. As long as the fur is a gray and green color, you will still be able to recognize it as sloth’s fur.

Passes safety tests

There are two important tests that a toy needs to pass before reaching digital shelves. The first one is the EN71, which looks at several different factors to ensure safety for children using the toys. These include flammability, chemicals and objects that could cause physical damage. Next is the ASTM test, which also looks at several different factors of a toy. Overall, they test the quality of the product to ensure it’s safe to use for children specifically. If a toy passes these two tests you can be sure that it’s sound quality.

How much you can expect to spend on a sloth toy

Sloth toys cost between $15-$55.

Sloth toy FAQ

Can you turn the sound off on the battery-powered sloths?

A. There is no way to turn the sound off on battery-powered sloths like the Fisher-Price Linkamals toy. The only way to prevent sound is to remove the batteries.

What’s the best way to clean a stuffed animal?

A. The best way to clean a stuffed animal is to scrub its surface gently with a soapy cloth. Be sure to use mild detergent or antibacterial soap. This will help keep the surface clean and the fabric protected.

What’s the best sloth toy to buy?

Top sloth toy

Wild Republic Cuddlekin Sloth

What you need to know: The already adorable three-toed sloth has become a cuddle plush toy with this Wild Republic toy.

What you’ll love: This furry sloth stands, or rather sits, 10 inches tall and is covered in the softest faux fur imaginable. Instead of claws, it has long plush toes alongside its beige and brown spotted face. It is constructed with high-quality materials that can be easily washed.

What you should consider: This toy does not make sounds or offer any electronic movement.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top sloth toy for the money

Extra Large Stuffed Sloth Toy

What you need to know: This stuffed sloth toy is much larger than your standard plushie, making it the perfect room decoration.

What you’ll love: Standing at 30 inches tall, this sloth is very large – life-size to some children. This toy passes all safety requirements and tests, and the faux fur is incredibly soft, making it great for cuddling as well as a cool room decoration. Its fur is washable and it includes a stitched sloth patch on its chest.

What you should consider: This toy may be too large for smaller children.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Fisher-Price Linkimals Sloth Toy

What you need to know: Fisher-Price has created an interactive sloth toy from their Linkamals collection, which is as fun as it is educational.

What you’ll love: This toy bridges the gap between fun and learning. There are letters and numbers on the arms to teach a child the basics of counting and the alphabet. When you press the buttons on its feet, the sloth will say helpful lines about the alphabet, as well as play songs and even dance.

What you should consider: This toy is more expensive than other sloth plush toys.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

