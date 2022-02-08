The most popular dissection toy of all time is the game Operation, which first hit store shelves in 1965 and has generated over $40 million.

Which Treasure X Aliens toy is best?

If your children like imagining what aliens may look like, Treasure X Aliens may be their new favorite toy. These unique toys let children discover new and interesting creatures from other planets. Not only do the toys look intriguing from the outside, but through a fun dissection process, your child can discover what they look like on the inside as well. While these toys aren’t necessarily educational, they certainly require a healthy level of curiosity and exploration.

The best Treasure X Aliens toy is the Ultimate Dissection Kit, which includes 26 levels of dissection. This kit will keep a child occupied for hours searching out the intricate parts of this creepy alien creature.

What to know before you buy a Treasure X Aliens toy

Dissection

Treasure X Aliens are all about exploration. In this case, the exploring takes place inside the creature’s body. It’s perfect for a child who’s interested in exploring the unknown — and isn’t afraid to get their hands dirty. Each Treasure X Alien comes with a unique interior which makes every dissection fun and exciting. You can crack open an alien skull to reveal the brains and slice open the guts to watch gooey ooze spill out. Inside each part of the alien’s body, you may discover a special gem.

Mystery box

While each alien in this collection has similar insides, the surprises within these parts are often different. In fact, you may find something very rare inside your alien. These toys are designed in a mystery box style. This means that the gems and treasure pieces that hide inside the alien’s body parts are almost always different. It’s said that one out of every 12 aliens hides a real-life peridot gem inside. In total, there are 18 different aliens to discover, but you’ll never know which one has the gem until you dissect them.

Battle mode

Once the dissection process is over and the cleanup is done, Treasure X Alien toys aren’t done yet. Some aliens can be reassembled and turned into what they call Battle Mode. In fact, some parts of the alien can actually be converted into weapons. This mode lets you transform the creature into a deadly battle vessel where you can fight other aliens. Attach weapons to the top and sides of your creatures and imagine an epic space battle with your friends. Keep in mind, not all aliens are capable of Battle Mode.

What to look for in a quality Treasure X Aliens toy

Reusable goo

Along with the reusable creature, you can also reassemble your alien and dissect certain parts again. For this, you’ll need one with reusable goo. This lets you refill your creature with ooey goo, replace certain parts and gems and let your child start dissecting once again. Certain parts of the alien won’t be able to be dissected twice, such as the gut sack. However, you can still fill the stomach with the goo to hide more special pieces.

Glow-in-the-dark

If normal goo isn’t enough for you, look for a Treasure X Alien with glow-in-the-dark ooze. This clever addition lets your child have added fun and a bigger challenge by dissecting in the dark; not to mention, aliens look much cooler when they’re glowing. Glow-in-the-dark ooze can be found in the alien’s stomach. There are also glow-in-the-dark aliens with entire bodies that glow. These toys make great additions to any nighttime alien battles.

Cleanup

Parents may not love the idea of giving their child an ooze-spilling toy. Thankfully, some thought was given to the cleanup process. Larger toys like the Ultimate Dissection Kit come with a tray that you can set the alien inside. Once set up, the tray catches any stray ooze and goop that may fall out of the alien’s stomach or brain. If some ooze makes it on a table or countertop, it’s fairly easy to clean up.

How much you can expect to spend on a Treasure X Aliens toy

Treasure X Aliens cost $19-$35.

Treasure X Aliens toy FAQ

How do you clean up the ooze from Treasure X Aliens?

A. The ooze is simple to clean up if it’s done as soon as the dissection is complete. If you let the ooze sit out too long, it can become crusty and dry. This makes it slightly more difficult to clean off a surface.

Is the slime non-toxic?

A. Yes, the slime is 100% non-toxic. It doesn’t contain any harmful ingredients.

What’s the best Treasure X Aliens toy to buy?

Top Treasure X Aliens toy

Treasure X Aliens Ultimate Dissection Kit

What you need to know: This Ultimate Dissection Kit is the perfect addition for any experienced or novice Treasure X Aliens fan.

What you’ll love: This kit may be slightly more difficult to fully dissect, however, it offers more elements to complete than the average Treasure X Alien. If you want the best of the best, this is the kit for you. There are 26 steps of dissection, but at the end you’ll have a Battle Mode-ready creature to play with.

What you should consider: The Ultimate Dissection Kit isn’t recommended for children under 5 years old.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Treasure X Aliens toy for the money

Treasure X Aliens Glow in the Dark Dissect the Alien!

What you need to know: This glow-in-the-dark Treasure X Alien is one of the most exciting creatures you can add to your collection.

What you’ll love: With several different dissection steps, this alien is enough to keep any child searching for those rare gems. It comes with a reusable glow-in-the-dark ooze that can be refilled once the first dissection is finished. There’s also a storage container that can hold any of the extra ooze and house your alien creature.

What you should consider: This alien is smaller than the creature in the Ultimate Dissection Kit.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Treasure X Aliens Treasure X Sunken Gold Shark’s Treasure

What you need to know: This unique toy comes with a ship in a bottle-type case with a creepy alien that looks more like a shark.

What you’ll love: Instead of a traditional alien, the Treasure X Sunken Gold toy comes with an alien version of a tiger shark. It sits inside a yellow bottle which can be split in half to reveal the creature. Inside, you’ll find a treasure hunter that can ride the shark, plus a black ooze that may be hiding secret treasures.

What you should consider: This item contains small pieces that may pose a choking hazard.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

