Which airplane footrests are best?

If you are a frequent traveler, you know the importance of a comfortable flight, especially when flying for many hours at a time. It would be ideal to arrive at your destination in total comfort, ready to tackle the next adventure. One way to achieve this is with airplane footrests. Airplane footrests help eliminate body pain caused by sitting in an uncomfortable position for too long.

If you are looking for a comfortable and adjustable airplane footrest, the Memory Foam Airplane Footrest is the top choice.

What to know before you buy an airplane footrest

Height

Before purchasing an airplane footrest, consider your height in relation to the adjustability and versatility of the product. The product description should list the size and dimensions of the product.

Most footrests come in one size and can be used by people of all heights, but some items are only adjustable to a certain height and may not work for taller people.

Cushion

Comfort is one of the most important features to consider when purchasing an airplane footrest. Items with memory foam provide added cushioning for your feet so they rest comfortably in the footrest. Footrests that offer removable cushions are ideal because users can control the amount of padding used.

Adjustability

Before purchasing an airplane footrest, make sure that the straps are adjustable. Adjustable straps make it possible for people of different heights to fit properly into the footrest.

The height of the straps will determine the swing of the footrest. The lower to the ground the straps are, the more swing users will experience. Adjustable straps are often sturdy enough to hold your feet in place, if desired. Adjustability is also important if the footrest will be used by multiple people in multiple locations.

What to look for in a quality airplane footrest

Lightweight

A quality airplane footrest will be lightweight for easy transport and will not create significant added weight when traveling. An item made with lightweight materials should not compromise comfort for weight. Though it is small and light, it should still feature optimal padding, comfort and pain-relieving benefits.

Portable

Since this item will be used predominantly during travel, it should fold to a small size and come with its own travel bag. This will keep the item secure when not in use and allow it to fit securely in a carry-on bag. If the item is made with bulky foam, it could take up valuable space while packing.

Sturdy

A quality airplane footrest will be sturdy enough to hang securely and allow your feet to swing without slipping out. Regardless of user height, it should support the feet and allow for feet swinging comfortably or staying still.

The strap material will also determine how sturdy the item is. The better the material and stitching, the sturdier the footrest.

How much you can expect to spend on an airplane footrest

An airplane footrest can be priced anywhere from $7-$20, depending on the material used and any added comfort features. Expect to pay more for an item that features memory foam and adjustable straps.

Airplane footrest FAQ

Where do I hook an airplane footrest on the plane?

A. The straps are typically hooked to the arms on the tray table, regardless of whether the tray table is folded down or upright. If hanging the straps on the arms does not provide adequate room for you to rest your feet, take advantage of the product’s adjustable straps.

Can I use an airplane footrest in my office or house?

A. Good airplane footrests can be versatile enough to be used anywhere you sit as long as there is a place to hang the item. An airplane footrest can be hung off of a table, a desk or even another chair. This item is also not exclusive to airplanes and can be used in other modes of transportation as long as it has a place to hang.

What are the best airplane footrests to buy?

Top airplane footrest

Memory Foam Airplane Footrest

What you need to know: This footrest can help reduce swelling and back pain by propping your feet up comfortably during travel.

What you’ll love: The strap is adjustable and features sturdy locking technology. It allows you to swing your legs and reduce the pins and needles from having your feet in one position for too long. This item is lightweight, compact and can be stowed in a purse or luggage. It features hooks that allow users to fasten the footrest securely.

What you should consider: Some users reported the clip was broken when they received it.

Where to buy: Amazon

Top airplane footrest for the money

Premium Airplane Travel Footrest

What you need to know: This footrest is made for long flights and works to relieve pain and swelling caused by sitting in an uncomfortable position for an extended period of time.

What you’ll love: This item is adjustable and is easy to set up. Its lightweight design fits easily into any carry-on luggage. It is designed to swing in a stable manner and is padded with medical-grade memory foam. It offers great ventilation and leaves enough space for both of your feet to fit comfortably, rather than one on top of the other.

What you should consider: This item is not ideal for anyone over 5-feet-10 inches tall.

Where to buy: Amazon

Worth checking out

Portable Travel Footrest

What you need to know: This portable travel model offers cushion options for the footrest.

What you’ll love: This item is lightweight and can fold to fit in virtually any storage bag. It is designed to help alleviate pain from prolonged sitting. This item is made with durable materials for a sturdy design and is easy to hang.

What you should consider: People with large feet may have trouble fitting them on the footrest side by side.

Where to buy: Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Logan DeLoye writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.