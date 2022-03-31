What is the Sephora Savings Event?

Beauty deals are blooming this season, and starting April 1, you can pick up your favorite makeup, fragrance and skin care products at deep discounts during the Sephora Spring Savings Event.

As usual, the event is exclusive to Beauty Insiders. Depending on their status, they receive up to 20% off their purchases. That’s not all, either. The entire Sephora collection, which now consists of over 350 products, also will be 30% off for Beauty Insiders. And between these deals and other offers, it’s a good idea to brush up on the event’s details and start adding products to your cart so you can check out before they sell out.

What is the Sephora Spring Savings Event?

When is the Sephora Sales Event?

The Sephora Spring Savings Event kicks off April 1 at 11:59 p.m. PST and runs through April 11. It’s Sephora’s first major sales event following Valentine’s Day, and because it falls right before Easter and Mother’s Day, many Beauty Insiders are taking the opportunity to shop early and snag deals on gifts.

What is a Sephora Beauty Insider?

Like many other Sephora events, the Spring Savings Event is exclusive to Beauty Insiders. If you’re not sure what a Beauty Insider is, it refers to members of Sephora’s rewards program, which unlocks access to special promotions and deals. It also gives birthday perks, bonus points throughout the year and free shipping eligibility. And the more you spend at Sephora as a Beauty Insider, the more you’ll save — including during the Spring Savings Event.

How to become a Sephora Beauty Insider

It’s easy to become a Beauty Insider and take advantage of the Spring Savings Event. When you join today for free, you automatically earn Insider status. When you spend $350 annually, you’ll hit VIB, and when you spend $1,000 in a year, you’re promoted to Rouge.

The different levels also play a role in your access to Sephora’s Spring Sales Event, both in terms of how much you save and how early you can access deals:

Rouge: Rouge members get 20% and get early access to the event starting April 1.

Rouge members get 20% and get early access to the event starting April 1. VIB: VIB members get 15% off from April 5-11.

VIB members get 15% off from April 5-11. Insider: Insiders receive 10% off from April 4-7.

What is on sale for the Sephora sales event?

Most products at Sephora are eligible for Spring Savings Event discounts, ranging from Drunk Elephant skin care to Dyson hair tools. The entire Sephora collection, which includes best-selling brushes and affordable eyeshadow palettes, is on sale for 30%. Other deals and promotions may go live during the event, but Sephora has yet to reveal what those are.

Best products to pick up during the Sephora Spring Savings Event

Marc Jacobs Daisy Eau De Toilette

A popular spring scent, the best-selling Marc Jacobs fragrance features fruity and floral notes, including succulent wild berries and velvety jasmine.

Fenty Beauty By Rihanna Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer

The high-impact lip gloss is infused with shea butter that coats and protects lips, leaving them with a plump, silky texture.

Anastasia Beverly Hills Soft Glam Eyeshadow Palette

The day-to-night palette has a well-curated assortment of matte, metallic and duo chrome finishes that create sophisticated looks.

Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow Niacinamide Drops

Add a touch of glow to your skin care routine with these niacinamide drops that hydrate skin and minimize the appearance of hyperpigmentation.

Ouai Detox Shampoo

If your hair and scalp are in need of deep cleaning, this clarifying shampoo removes product buildup and leaves hair soft and clean.

Supergoop Glowscreen Sunscreen

Besides protecting delicate facial skin, Supergoop’s SPF40 sunscreen has a pearly, luminous finish and wears well under foundation.

