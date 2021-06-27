Vancouver native Jordan Chiles makes Olympic gymnastics team

ST LOUIS, MISSOURI – JUNE 25: Jordan Chiles competes on uneven bars during day 2 of the women’s 2021 U.S. Olympic Trials – Gymnastics at America’s Center on June 25, 2021 in St Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Portland, Ore. (KOIN) — Jordan Chiles is officially an Olympian.

The Vancouver, WA native finished third at the United States Olympic Gymnastics Trials in St. Louis, MO.

She joins Simone Biles, and Suni Lee who qualified automatically as the top two finishers at the trials as well as Grace McCallum to round out the four woman team. MyKayla Skinner is going as an event specialist.

Future Oregon State Beaver Jade Carey is also heading to Tokyo as an event specialist. She qualified based on how she’s performed on vault in the Apparatus World Cup Series over the past three years.