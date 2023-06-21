PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The National Aeronautics and Space Administration is celebrating Heliophysics Big Year in 2023 amid increased activity on the sun and the summer solstice on Wednesday.

The summer solstice, which will give Portland more than 15 hours of sunlight, marks the longest day of the year and is the official start of summer.

“In the northern hemisphere, the tilt of the Earth that the North Pole is facing directly towards the sun at 23 and a half degrees giving us the longest day of sunlight, while in the southern hemisphere, it’s pointed 23.5 degrees away from the Sun, giving them the shortest day in the year – A.K.A. the winter solstice,” NASA Space Weather Analyst Carina Alden explained.

In addition to the solstice, Alden says 2023 is an exciting year in heliophysics with an annular eclipse in October, a total solar eclipse in April 2024 and NASA’s Parker Solar Probe is slated to make the closest approach to the sun.

Alden explained that there is increased activity on the sun as it reaches the end of its 11-year solar cycle.

Alden explained that during the sun’s 11-year solar cycle, its activity goes from lower to higher points.

“During those higher points, we have what’s called a solar maximum, and so, right now we’re approaching solar maximum over the next few years and during that time we’ll have lots of solar flares and coronal mass ejections, but basically just a lot of eruptions on the sun that will give us increased chances of having some outages with satellites, possibly your GPS,” Alden said.

Alden emphasized the importance of NASA’s solar research in order to get a better understanding of Earth’s closest star.

“As we get close to trying to bring humans back to the moon and eventually to Mars, it’s really important to know what our closest star is doing,” Alden added. “So, with Parker Solar Probe, it’s going to be making its closest approach in December of 2024 and during that, we’re going to get all of this data about the sun because unlike doing weather here on Earth, doing weather about the Sun is a little more difficult because we can’t be on the Sun physically to get that data.”

“With Parker Solar Probe, we’ll be able to get that chance of getting that data really close, the closest we’ve ever been, and get an idea of what the sun is actually doing and finally understand the solar wind and more things about the sun that make it so interesting to learn about.”