PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — If you look up into the night sky on Sunday you may be able to catch a view of the ringed planet at its brightest.

On Aug. 27, Saturn will be making its closest approach to Earth and will be illuminated by the Sun, according to the Oregon Museum of Science and Industry.

Nearly every year, Saturn will come into opposition, where Earth, the Sun and Saturn form a straight line, however, OMSI said the date of opposition changes because while it takes Earth a year to orbit the sun, Saturn actually takes 29.4 Earth years, so opposition occurs roughly every 378 days.

While in opposition, Saturn will be visible along the southern horizon where the planet will shine brightly in the sky.

The planet will reach an elevation of 33 degrees in the south, lying within the constellation Aquarius, around 1:10 a.m.

After opposition, Saturn will remain visible in the sky, albeit not as bright, until February 2024, OMSI said.