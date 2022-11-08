PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The first Election Day total lunar eclipse in U.S. history hung overhead early Tuesday morning on the eve of the nation’s general election results.

Many Oregonians likely missed the oddity, which peaked at 2:17 a.m. and concluded at 5:50 a.m. However, NASA pointed its high-powered cameras at the moon and captured a high-resolution sequence of the eclipse. Check it out in the video above.

The eclipse is also known as a “blood moon” due to the reddish hue that is cast onto the lunar surface, as seen in NASA images. The color is caused by refracted sunlight passing through Earth’s atmosphere. This phenomenon, known as Rayleigh scattering, also gives the Earth its blue skies and rose-colored sunsets.

A time-lapse of the eclipse as seen from the Kennedy Space Center in Merritt Island, Fla. | NASA

“The more dust or clouds in Earth’s atmosphere during the eclipse, the redder the Moon will appear,” NASA says. “It’s as if all the world’s sunrises and sunsets are projected onto the Moon.”

The Earth won’t see another total lunar eclipse until March 14, 2025. The next blood moon to align with a U.S. election will reportedly occur in 372 years.