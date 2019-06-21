Shop Local

6 Reasons to Buy Local

Reason #1

Almost half of every dollar spent stays in the local economy, over $45 of every $100 spent locally is often re-spent locally which raises our level of economic activity and expands the local tax base.

Reason #2

Create jobs. Local small businesses create two out of every three new jobs nationwide. Buying locally keeps employment levels stable and develops opportunities for additional local employment which leads to the next reason.

Reason #3

Create new businesses. Hiring leads to economic growth and attracts professional talent which fosters entrepreneuership. These professionals who start new businesses enhance the local economy and are invested in the community's future.

Reason #4

Choices. In an increasingly homogenized marketplace of chain stores, shopping locally ensures innovation and lower prices over the long term. Local businesses with distinctive character and choices are what sets Portland apart.

Reason #5

Help the environment. Shopping locally reduces the environmental impact associated with buying from national chains which depend on additional transportation and delivery (contributing to congestion and pollution from emissions, additional packaging, and waste)

Reason #6

Better customer service and expertise. Because local business owners have a smaller customer base who are often their neighbors, relationships are built with the community that is unmatched by chain retailers.