Shop Local

Lloyd Local

Lloyd Local was launched in 2018 to elevate and provide opportunities for local, small businesses and artisans to feature their products in one of Oregon’s largest retail centers. This year Lloyd Local will feature both old and new faces, including Migration Brewing, Animal, Plant, Mineral, Rustek, Nau clothing, Culturale Blends and many others.

Zama Massage

Zama brings you the best spa care Portland has to offer. Deep healing and relaxation await you at Zama Massage Therapeutic Day Spa, an urban wellness getaway unlike any other. Prepare to be nurtured, invigorated, and inspired. We promise to heal and pamper you – inside and out!

Stitch ‘n’ Embroidery

Founded in 1994, Stich ‘n’ Embroidery has been known for their high quality and thoughtful customer service. This Oregon City based business has invested in the latest technology so you can expect exceptional work from a capable team for all your embroidery and screen printing needs!

Evasion Brewing

Their family has had a long line of machinists for 5 generations now, since before the Lapp family emigrated from Germany to start a new life in The US.

With this heritage, Evasion Brewing was born with an understanding of precision and a desire for quality. Flavor is always their number one goal when crafting beers, and the fact they are all completely gluten free, brewed in a dedicated GF facility, is the arm-behind-the-back challenge they are proud to embrace and excited to explore.

Standard TV & Appliance

Standard TV & Appliance was founded by Clement and Hazel Gander in 1947 as Standard Refrigeration, with the SE Woodstock storefront opening five years later. Since then, the company has grown to over 275 employees with 4 locations: two in Portland, and one each in Beaverton & Bend. 

In contrast to their large size, Standard provides a superior & more personal shopping experience over the big box stores.

Fifty Fifty Bottles

Their bottles keep liquids hot or cold all day, utilizing double-wall vacuum-insulated stainless steel technology! Whether you’re looking for the right bottle for your coffee, beer, or even something the kids, Fifty Fifty has customizable options made right for you.

Washman

With 17 locations in Portland, Salem, and Longview, Washman offers express exterior washes, interior cleaning and auto detail.  Washman can accommodate any vehicle up to 11 feet tall.  Join our Unlimited Wash Club and keep your car shining all the time!

KOIN is excited to present Shop Local! Shop Local is a guide intended to help you find locally owned businesses and services based out of the Pacific Northwest. Whether you need a unique gift idea, or want to work with a brand that locals trust - Shop Local will always be here for you.

Make sure to check back regularly to see new businesses, special promotions, and much more!

6 Reasons to Buy Local

Reason #1

Almost half of every dollar spent stays in the local economy, over $45 of every $100 spent locally is often re-spent locally which raises our level of economic activity and expands the local tax base.

Reason #2

Create jobs.  Local small businesses create two out of every three new jobs nationwide.  Buying locally keeps employment levels stable and develops opportunities for additional local employment which leads to the next reason.

Reason #3

Create new businesses.  Hiring leads to economic growth and attracts professional talent which fosters entrepreneuership.  These professionals who start new businesses enhance the local economy and are invested in the community's future. 

Reason #4

Choices.  In an increasingly homogenized marketplace of chain stores, shopping locally ensures innovation and lower prices over the long term.  Local businesses with distinctive character and choices are what sets Portland apart.

Reason #5

Help the environment.  Shopping locally reduces the environmental impact associated with buying from national chains which depend on additional transportation and delivery (contributing to congestion and pollution from emissions, additional packaging, and waste)

Reason #6

Better customer service and expertise.  Because local business owners have a smaller customer base who are often their neighbors, relationships are built with the community that is unmatched by chain retailers.  

 

