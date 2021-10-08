Enjoy Freebridge Brewing in The Dalles

Freebridge Brewing provides “authentic beer for authentic people,” as they say. Located in The Dalles, the brewery is located in the historic The Mint building and offers signature brews and pizzas. The business is the dream of a fifth generation Oregon ranch family and its name also has deep roots — named after the bridge across the Deschutes River that didn’t charge a toll for wagon crossing during Oregon Trail explorations. When you visit, ask about their unique pizza ingredients that pair perfectly. Learn more at FreebridgeBrewing.com.