12 Trail Blazers get first dose of COVID vaccine

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — 12 Portland Trail Blazers players received their first dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine on Monday.

The team announced that they received the doses through Confederated Tribes of Grand Ronde. They have been offering the vaccine to the general public since February.

“Our organization and players encourage everyone to get the COVID-19 vaccine. As vaccination efforts continue to ramp up, we will continue to use our platform via public service announcements (PSA) and other messaging to raise awareness on the safety, efficacy and importance of vaccination so our state and communities can come out of this awful pandemic as soon as possible,” the team said in a statement.

I got my vaccine 💉 today.



I can't live in fear of infecting someone else and the people I love. The best protection is vaccine and the fastest way to get back to normal. #HaveYourOpinion #MakeYourMove pic.twitter.com/qpbZFUT6cR — Jusuf Nurkić (@bosnianbeast27) March 22, 2021

The NBA is relaxing some of its health and safety protocols for individuals who are fully vaccinated, changes including fewer mandated coronavirus tests, no quarantine requirements following contact tracing issues and even the ability to visit restaurants again.

Other benefits for those who are vaccinated, the league said, would include the ability to have other family members and friends visit their homes without a need for testing; being able to have visitors at the team hotel on road trips; eating outdoors at restaurants at home or on the road; and being able to commute to and from team facilities with other fully vaccinated individuals.

And when a team has 85% of its personnel vaccinated, those individuals who got the shots will not be required to wear facemasks at their team’s practice facility, may eat indoors or outdoors at restaurants as local rules allow, eat on flights, leave the team hotel more freely on road trips and schedule more user-friendly testing times.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.