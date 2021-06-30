15-year-old phenom Moultrie signs with Portland Thorns

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The Portland Thorns signed 15-year-old Olivia Moultrie to a three-year contract Wednesday, nearly two months after she filed a lawsuit challenging a National Women’s Soccer League rule prohibiting players under 18.

The midfielder has been practicing with the team since 2019. Moultrie’s lawsuit alleged that the league’s rule violated antitrust law and hinders Moultrie’s career development and chances of reaching the U.S. national team.

A judge cleared the way for Moultrie to sign with a team earlier this month.