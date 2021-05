PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A 15-year-old soccer player has sued for the right to play in the National Women’s Soccer League, which doesn’t allow players under 18.

The lawsuit filed in Portland, Oregon, on behalf of Olivia Moultrie alleges the league’s age rule violates antitrust law and also hinders her career development and chances of reaching the U.S. national team.

Moultrie is asking for a preliminary injunction that would her allow to play in the league, which opens the regular season on May 15.